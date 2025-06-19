Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle offers eight seats for £48k

With seating for up to nine, Volkswagen’s new Transporter Shuttle has arrived with prices starting at £48,775

By:Jordan Katsianis
19 Jun 2025
New VW Transporter Shuttle

Much to the delight of taxi companies, tradespeople or families with three or four surplus children, the Volkswagen Transporter has gone on sale in Shuttle and Kombi forms, with prices now confirmed. 

The Shuttle model kicks off at £48,775 with a standard eight-seat layout over three rows. A ninth seat can be added in the form of a jump seat in the front. It comes with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine in either 148bhp or 167bhp form, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. An all-electric variant will be along later in the summer. 

It will be available in a base ‘Life’ trim, with equipment highlights including 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors including a reversing camera, cruise control and keyless start. The tech package is impressive, with a dual-screen setup that includes a 12-inch driver’s display and 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and no less than nine USB charging points. 

Above this sits the £55,135 Style trim, which throws in extra goodies like leatherette seats, electric sliding doors, a heated windscreen, larger 17-inch wheels and manual sun shades in the second row. There’s also a higher-spec set of LED headlights, and a range of high-end options like a Harmon Kardon sound system and panoramic glass roof. 

Pricing for the more trade-biased Kombi has also been set, with the two-row five-seater starting at £42,220 in its base Commerce Plus trim rising to £44,860 for the Commerce Pro. This, too, is available with a jump seat in the first row, upping the seating capacity to six, with a large cargo space behind the second row.

New VWTransporter Kombi

Both are available with either a short or long-wheelbase body and, despite the VW badge on the nose, are actually a product of the brand’s collaboration with Ford. This means many of the powertrain and interior elements will be common to the popular Transit Custom. However, as it’s generally one of our preferred vans in this category, this is no bad thing.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

