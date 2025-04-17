New 2026 Volvo S90 plug-in hybrid revealed… but it’s not coming to the UK

Volvo has just revealed a heavily facelifted version of its traditional ICE-powered S90 saloon, bringing it into line with other recently updated combustion models such as the XC90 and XC60 SUVs.

The model will initially go on sale in China this summer, before being rolled out to other selected markets – but the UK will not be one of them.

The updates are focused on streamlining the S90’s already sleek design, with upgrades to the interior tech and electrified powertrains also part of the revisions. A range of hybrid engines will be offered.

Key changes start with the design, where a new set of headlights and a lower grille give the car a more contemporary look. As with the XC90, these now intersect and help make the nose look even lower, something that is also helped by the lack of chrome across the top of the grille.

The lower bumper is simplified, and models fitted with a bright chrome finish – a dark chrome option will also no doubt be available – best highlight the new asymmetrical grille strakes.

The rear end has been given an even more significant overhaul than was the case on the SUVs, thanks to a new set of lights and a fresh bootlid.The lights feature a more prominent t-shape, while the bootlid has a more prominent integrated rear lip spoiler and now houses the numberplate. There’s also a new collection of wheel and colour options, the former stretching from 18 to 21 inches.