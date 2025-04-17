Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 2026 Volvo S90 plug-in hybrid revealed… but it’s not coming to the UK

Volvo’s traditional S90 saloon has been through a round of updates in line with its SUV siblings, and goes on sale in foreign markets later this year

By:Jordan Katsianis
17 Apr 2025
2026 Volvo S90 plug-in hybrid - front 3/421

Volvo has just revealed a heavily facelifted version of its traditional ICE-powered S90 saloon, bringing it into line with other recently updated combustion models such as the XC90 and XC60 SUVs.

The model will initially go on sale in China this summer, before being rolled out to other selected markets – but the UK will not be one of them.  

The updates are focused on streamlining the S90’s already sleek design, with  upgrades to the interior tech and electrified powertrains also part of the revisions. A range of hybrid engines will be offered.

Key changes start with the design, where a new set of headlights and a lower grille give the car a more contemporary look. As with the XC90, these now intersect and help make the nose look even lower, something that is also helped by the lack of chrome across the top of the grille. 

The lower bumper is simplified, and models fitted with a bright chrome finish – a dark chrome option will also no doubt be available – best highlight the new asymmetrical grille strakes. 

The rear end has been given an even more significant overhaul than was the case on the SUVs, thanks to a new set of lights and a fresh bootlid.The lights feature a more prominent t-shape, while the bootlid has a more prominent integrated rear lip spoiler and now houses the numberplate. There’s also a new collection of wheel and colour options, the former stretching from 18 to 21 inches. 

Inside, the cabin gets Volvo’s latest 11.2-inch touchscreen interface that now floats outside of the main dash cowelling. Just like the XC90, the dash front has been redesigned, with new soft-touch fabric elements integrated above the various wood and metal trim pieces. The centre console is also new and now floats off the main dashboard. 

2026 Volvo S90 plug-in hybrid - interior overview

In terms of engines, Volvo will offer plug-in and mild-hybrid petrol options depending on the market. The all-wheel-drive T8 will be the same unit as found in the XC90, with a peak combined power figure of 455bhp and an even better electric range of around 50 miles – eight more than the bigger and heavier SUV. The mild-hybrid turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine will feature a front-wheel-drive layout. 

The bad news is that there’s no plan to bring the S90 back to the UK market, with Volvo instead focusing on the new all-electric ES90 to head up its saloon range. There’s also no confirmation from the Swedish firm if similar updates will be applied to the V90 estate, but given its comparatively limited global appeal, it seems unlikely.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

