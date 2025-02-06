Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida on sale now: flamboyant hybrid SUV is under £28k

The hybrid version of Alfa’s baby SUV is more than £3,000 cheaper than the equivalent Peugeot 2008 and is offered in just one specification

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Mar 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida hybrid - front tracking 20

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida – the hybrid version of Italy’s sharply dressed small SUV – is now available to order, with prices starting from £27,895 or just £171 per month on a PCP finance agreement with zero per cent APR. 

Thanks to the introduction of the Junior Ibrida, the starting price for Alfa’s baby SUV has been slashed by exactly £6,000. Perhaps more surprising is that the Alfa Romeo costs more than £3,000 less than a like-for-like version of its sister car, the Peugeot 2008. Although all that really does is highlight how overpriced its French cousin is. 

However, the Junior Ibrida is slightly more expensive than the hybrid versions of its other siblings, the Jeep Avenger and Vauxhall Mokka, as well as other small SUVs such as the Ford Puma and Renault Captur.

For that near-£28k starting price, the Junior Ibrida features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system comprising a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 28bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed automatic gearbox. The e-motor provides a small power boost, and allows you to drive on battery power at low speeds, such as around town or manoeuvring in car parks.

Alfa claims this set-up can return up to 58.9mpg, and with a combined output of 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, 0-62mph takes 8.9 seconds. All that power is sent to the front wheels only. There is an all-wheel-drive Ibrida Q4, but we’re not expecting it to come to the UK anytime soon.

The Junior Ibrida single unnamed specification includes 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lights, rain-sensing wipers and rear parking sensors. Inside, there are Icona seats, dual 10.25-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and some ambient lighting. Motorists also benefit from driver-assistance systems including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida hybrid - interior, front drivers seats, dashboard and steering wheel

Buyers can add much more body-hugging Sabelt bucket seats up front, as well as some Alcantara trim, aluminium pedals, a different grille design and other sporty touches with the aptly named ‘Sport Pack’, however, this costs an extra £4,100.

Alternatively, upgraded heated and massaging front seats are available as part of the £2,000 ‘Premium Pack’, which also includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, privacy glass, black bodykit and other items. 

Buyers will also need to purchase the £2,200 ‘Technology Pack’ if they want a rear-view camera, keyless entry, wireless phone charger or more driver-assistance features such as blind-spot detection.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

