Best small SUVs to buy 2025
There's a huge range of small SUVs out there, so we’ve picked out the very best
Thanks to their huge popularity, there’s no shortage of small SUVs on the UK’s roads. The combination of small car running costs and big car practicality is a formula that suits plenty of buyers, which means just about every automotive manufacturer is keen to be top dog. The competition is strong, so we’re here to help you find the very best small SUV to buy right now.
Every small SUV on this list has been carefully picked out by our expert road testers based on essential criteria such as value for money, efficiency and standard equipment. There is a variety of fuel types to choose from, too, ranging from traditional petrol to fully electric power. The latter will be particularly tempting for company car users, thanks to low Benefit-in-Kind tax rates.
Remember that small SUVs aren’t to be confused with crossovers, because these cars are a bit smaller and often based on traditional family hatchbacks. If you’re undecided as to which model you’d prefer, we also have a dedicated page that covers the best crossovers to buy now.
Keep reading to find our expert picks for the best small SUVs to buy in 2025. We also provide some top buying advice at the bottom of this page.
1. Dacia Duster
- Prices from £21,700
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Just like its predecessor, the latest Dacia Duster follows the brand’s proven recipe of combining simplicity, capability and affordability. The ace up the new model’s sleeve, though, is that it’s bigger inside than its predecessor, which means more passenger space and a substantial 517-litre boot.
For those who enjoy a spot of green-laning, the Duster still comes with the option of four-wheel drive to accompany its chunky styling. Despite its off-roading capability, It’s a perfectly pleasant to drive on the road, too, even if things are a little lacking in the driving fun department. The Dacia Duster offers so much for so little money that we named it our 2024 Small SUV of the Year.
2. MG ZS
- Prices from £22,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
You’d be forgiven for thinking that the MG ZS would feel like a bargain-basement car when you take a look at its starting price. However, this low-cost SUV manages to keep up with the competition when it comes to perceived quality, not to mention on-board kit. There’s loads of space inside, too, making this a strong candidate for family-car duties.
While there’s no electric variant available at the moment, the MG ZS Hybrid+ can officially return more than 55mpg, so living with it shouldn’t cost a fortune, either. If you’re concerned about reliability, the brand’s standard seven-year/80,000-mile warranty should help to put your mind at rest.
3. Hyundai Kona
- Prices from £26,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The first-generation Hyundai Kona was already a decent small SUV, but the brand listened very carefully to its customers when designing the current second-generation model.
Inside, all Mk2 Konas are fitted with a more upmarket-feeling interior than the previous model, with higher-quality materials throughout. The dashboard also looks much more modern as it consists of two 12.3-inch screens which run up-to-date software that’s easy to use. There’s a lot more storage inside the latest Kona, too.
Hyundai has placed a greater emphasis on comfort and refinement with the Mk2 Kona. Rough surfaces and speed bumps did cause some disturbance during our testing, but the small SUV remained composed for the most part, particularly at lower speeds. Wind and road noise were also minimal.
4. Volvo EX30
- Prices from £33,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
In the current market, the cheapest electric cars are mostly the smallest. The Volvo EX30 is a major exception to this rule, though, as it offers a decent helping of both space and luxuriousness for a very tempting price.
The 318-litre boot isn’t massive, but it should still provide a decent amount of space for a family of four’s luggage as well as the weekly shop. If your loved ones have the need for speed, they’ll be particularly happy as every version of this Volvo will accelerate from 0-62mph in under six seconds. In fact, the Performance model will complete the sprint in a mere 3.6 seconds.
It’ll cover plenty of miles between charges, too, as even the entry level Single Motor model has a claimed maximum range of 213 miles. Opt for the Long Range variant and this number increases to 293 miles. The EX30 is definitely one of the most tempting lower-priced EVs out there, but its over-reliance on the touchscreen for controlling basic functions can be rather frustrating.
5. Alfa Romeo Junior
- Prices from £33,900
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Alfa Romeo’s first electric car is a small SUV, and while this may upset a few of the brand’s die-hard fans, the Junior is actually a very respectable EV debut. With all versions offering 200-plus miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle, the Junior should prove easy to live with on a daily basis.
Naturally, being an Alfa, the Junior is pretty enjoyable from behind the wheel, although the trade-off is a rather firm ride. Inside, everything feels pretty upmarket, despite a few bits having been carried over from elsewhere in the Stellantis range.
6. Jeep Avenger
- Prices from £25,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Jeep Avenger started out as a fully electric car, but now buyers also have the option of petrol or hybrid power. Regardless of which one you choose, this is still a compact two-wheel drive SUV so you’d be forgiven for questioning if it’s a ‘proper’ Jeep. But cast aside your preconceived notions, and you’ll quickly realise that it’s worthy of its badge
Even though this Jeep is quite small, even by small SUV standards, it still feels roomy inside, plus it makes the car surprisingly easy to manoeuvre in and around town.
Inside, everything is pretty straightforward and logically placed, and the 10.25-inch infotainment system is a major improvement over the brand’s previous systems. The quality of materials used feel sturdy and should stand up well enough against any muck that finds its way in.
Perhaps most importantly to any prospective Jeep owners, the Avenger does have some off-road ability. You can choose between Mud, Sand and Snow drive modes, and a hill descent system is also fitted as standard. The Avenger is competent at dealing with slippery and rough terrain, but it’s important to remember that it’s not exactly a Wrangler.
7. Renault Captur
- Prices from £21,400
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Despite its compact dimensions, the stylish Renault Captur serves up a surprising amount of space inside, while its sliding rear bench adds an extra dose of practicality. The interior also packs a level of premium appeal, with a slick design, plenty of high-grade materials and its eye-catching portrait-style infotainment set-up.
It’s not as sharp to drive as some rivals, but the Captur’s supple suspension and strong refinement mean that it’s very comfortable and relaxing.
8. Kia Niro
- Prices from £29,200
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The latest Kia Niro scooped our Small SUV of the Year award when it first arrived in 2022, and it it’s still a top buy today. As well as having far more space than the previous model, the Niro also looks good, is well built and boasts loads of useful tech.
It’s under the skin where this small SUV really impresses, though, with buyers able to choose from full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric power.
It’s the all-electric Niro EV that’s the certified star of the line-up, and its large 64kWh battery has an impressive claimed range of 285 miles. The EV also packs eager acceleration and strong refinement and, just like the other versions, it features accurate handling and a decent ride.
9. Ford Puma
- Prices from £26,400
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Ford Puma is one of the best-selling cars in the UK, and it’s not hard to see why. Whether you want to have fun behind the wheel or you need to carry your family and all their gear, the Blue Oval’s brilliant machine has it covered.
Fast steering and impressive agility make the Ford a real treat to drive, while the flagship Puma ST packs a 197bhp punch. Alternatively, there’s the Ford Puma Gen-E for those who wish to cut out their emissions. Whichever version you choose, though, the Puma’s interior is relatively roomy and well equipped, while hidden under the boot floor is the surprisingly useful 80-litre Megabox. Although the cabin doesn’t feel as upmarket as some rivals’, Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment delivers hassle-free connectivity.
10. Toyota Yaris Cross
- Prices from £26,200
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Tapping into the SUV sales boom, Toyota created an off-road-themed version of its Yaris supermini. Featuring a raised ride height and tough body cladding, the Yaris Cross certainly looks the part, while the availability of four-wheel drive means it reaches parts that many other small cars cannot.
The Yaris Cross gets the same 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and CVT gearbox as its hatchback sibling, which means claimed fuel returns of over 60mpg. While it’s not exciting to drive, the Yaris does handle accurately and is decently refined. If you need a cost-effective and compact all-weather runabout, then it should be on your shortlist.
The best small SUVs to buy now
|Rank
|Car
|Overall rating
|MPG, emissions & running costs rating
|Fuel
|1
|Dacia Duster
|4.5
|4.4
|Mild-hybrid petrol or full-hybrid
|2
|MG ZS
|4
|4
|Full-hybrid
|3
|Hyundai Kona
|5
|4.5
|Petrol, hybrid or electric
|4
|Volvo EX30
|4.5
|4
|Electric
|5
|Alfa Romeo Junior
|4.5
|4
|Electric
|6
|Jeep Avenger
|4
|4
|Mild-hybrid petrol or electric
|7
|Renault Captur
|4
|4
|Petrol or full-hybrid
|8
|Kia Niro
|4
|4.5
|Full-hybrid, PHEV or electric
|9
|Ford Puma
|4
|4
|Petrol or electric
|10
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|4
|4.4
|Full-hybrid
How to choose the best SUV
Size
While all of these cars are officially described as small SUVs, there can still be some size differences between models. If you’re looking for a family car, you’ll want to pay close attention to figures such as the boot and cabin space. Clever interior storage cubbies can also prove highly useful.
Fuel
We live in a time where there’s plenty of choice when it comes to powering your new small SUV. Whether you want to stick with traditional petrol or switch over to a hybrid (plug-in or otherwise), there are plenty of options available. Of course, you could take this opportunity to switch over to a fully electric car, with more and more zero-emission small SUVs making their debut.
Price
Everybody loves a bargain, and several small SUVs boast very tempting starting prices thanks to their supermini origins. As with any car, it’s important to know who you’d like to pay for your new SUV well in advance. There are plenty of Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deals up for grabs, or perhaps a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) leasing deal would be better suited to your needs. Whatever the case, be sure to shop around once you’ve chosen your ideal financing method.
