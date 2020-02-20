Best small SUVs to buy 2025

​Thanks to their huge popularity, there’s no shortage of small SUVs on the UK’s roads. The combination of small car running costs and big car practicality is a formula that suits plenty of buyers, which means just about every automotive manufacturer is keen to be top dog. The competition is strong, so we’re here to help you find the very best small SUV to buy right now.

Every small SUV on this list has been carefully picked out by our expert road testers based on essential criteria such as value for money, efficiency and standard equipment. There is a variety of fuel types to choose from, too, ranging from traditional petrol to fully electric power. The latter will be particularly tempting for company car users, thanks to low Benefit-in-Kind tax rates.

Remember that small SUVs aren’t to be confused with crossovers, because these cars are a bit smaller and often based on traditional family hatchbacks. If you’re undecided as to which model you’d prefer, we also have a dedicated page that covers the best crossovers to buy now.

Keep reading to find our expert picks for the best small SUVs to buy in 2025. We also provide some top buying advice at the bottom of this page.

1. Dacia Duster

Prices from £21,700

Pros Cons Very spacious cabin

Smooth hybrid version

Off-road ability of four-wheel drive model Some cheap-feeling interior plastics

Wind noise at motorway speed

Disappointing Euro NCAP safety score

Just like its predecessor, the latest Dacia Duster follows the brand’s proven recipe of combining simplicity, capability and affordability. The ace up the new model’s sleeve, though, is that it’s bigger inside than its predecessor, which means more passenger space and a substantial 517-litre boot.