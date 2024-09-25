Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida gearing up for Paris unveiling

The Paris Motor Show is just around the corner, and among the various world debuts will be the new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida. Designed to sit alongside its electric equivalent, the hybrid-powered crossover aims to give customers greater choice.

In a press release, the brand said: “Alfa Romeo will return to the Paris Motor Show displaying its full line-up, including the national premiere of the new Junior Veloce, and the global preview of its Ibrida version.”

The model – which uses the same mild-hybrid powertrain as its Stellantis siblings including the Peugeot 2008, Jeep Avenger and Vauxhall Mokka – hasn’t yet been confirmed for the UK, but a spokesperson told us they are pushing for an answer. However, given Alfa’s parent company’s well documented multi-fuel sales approach, we’d be very surprised if the Junior Ibrida doesn’t arrive here sometime in 2025.

The hybrid set-up is familiar, matching a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a small battery and electric motor, developing a combined output of 134bhp. Performance and efficiency figures haven’t been confirmed, but expect 0-62mph in under 11 seconds, and more than 55mpg on the official cycle.

The Junior’s trim line-up is specific to the EV, with each version badged ‘Elettrica’. However, the hybrid should follow other models, with a choice of base Ibrida, Ibrida Speciale and possibly even Ibrida Veloce versions. That said, the current Veloce EV stands apart from the rest of the range thanks to a substantial power boost and other performance tweaks – something that’s unlikely to be replicated on the MHEV model.

The introduction of a Junior hybrid could feasibly lower the car’s entry point to less than £30,000. The Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid is £9,000 less than its EV alternative, meaning a starting price of just under £25,000 for the Alfa isn’t out of the question.

