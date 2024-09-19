New Alpine A390 ‘sport fastback’ snapped testing for the first time

Alpine has been talking about the “dream garage” of electric cars it will launch for some time, but that vision is starting to become a reality. The new Alpine A390 is the French performance brand’s first crack at an electric SUV, and we’ve now spotted it testing ahead of the official reveal in 2025.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Alpine is calling the A390 a ‘sport fastback’ rather than an SUV, and it’s not hard to see why given the very athletic silhouette and aggressively sloped roofline visible in the first spy pictures. It has a similar shape to the Cupra Tavascan and Polestar 4, which are both potential rivals.

We’ll get a much better idea of what’s under the camouflage very soon, as Alpine is unveiling the A390_ß concept on 11 October. This will preview the production version that’s on track to enter production in 2025.

The A390 will sit on the AmpR Medium platform (formerly CMF-EV) – the same bespoke EV architecture used by the Renault Scenic and Nissan Ariya family SUVs. Of course, Alpine will have made tweaks to the chassis and focused more on handling.

In 2021, Alpine’s now-former engineering boss Gilles Le Borgne told Auto Express that the A390 was likely to feature a triple-motor powertrain, incorporating a 215bhp electric motor on the front axle and two more e-motors at the rear. Considering the mechanically-related Nissan Ariya Nismo is able to produce 429bhp from a dual-motor set-up, we wouldn’t be surprised if the A390 delivered closer to 500bhp.