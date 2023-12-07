New Alpine A110 R Turini launches as the lightweight French sports car gets a refresh

We love the Alpine A110 here at Auto Express as it stands out from the performance crowd thanks to its simple lightweight sports car formula - now Alpine has refined it for 2024.

While not many in the sports car world can match the A110 coupe for its lightweight focus, there’s excellent competition in the form of the Porsche 718 Cayman, Lotus Emira and Toyota Supra, so the updated A110 needs to be better than ever.

The range still kicks off with the standard A110, which gets a marginal price rise to £54,490. This model has a softer chassis setup compared to the rest of the range (GT model aside) and it retains its 248bhp 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder for a 4.5-second 0-62mph time. There are now 18-inch ‘Serac’ wheels as standard, along with 320mm front brake discs and a ‘sports pedal unit’ with an aluminium footrest.

Above this sits the A110 GT, which is pitched as a ‘Grand Touring coupe’. At £65,490 it keeps the more powerful 296bhp version of the A110’s four-cylinder unit with a 4.2-second 0-62mph time. It’s also 17kg heavier than the regular A110 at 1,119kg. Heated leather comfort seats are standard, as are 18-inch diamond-cut wheels in black, chromed ‘A’ badging and an uprated sound system.

The A110 S costs from £67,490 and comes with the more powerful engine plus a ‘Sport’ chassis, consisting of stiffer suspension, a reinforced anti-roll bar and bigger Brembo brakes. There’s also a body kit to help it stand out with a rear spoiler, front lip spoiler and black ‘boomerang’ headlights. Forged 18-inch ‘Fuchs’ wheels are now standard.

In response to the popularity of the A110 R (orders have been taken until the end of 2024), there’s a new £91,490 A110 R Turini heading the Alpine A110 line up. It’s based on the A110 R and gets 18-inch GT Race wheels in matte black, and a host of body tweaks with a front lip spoiler, side skirts, diffuser, engine cover and rear wing all using carbon material.

Alpine says orders for the 2024 A110 range are open now with production starting in March 2024.

