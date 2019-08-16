New Aston Martin Valhalla: testing extends to the Nurburgring

We’ve been waiting a while for the Aston Martin Valhalla, but the brand’s flagship is almost ready to launch – five years on from the initial concept’s reveal in 2019. These latest images show the British supercar taking on the Nurburgring, confirming plenty of the styling tweaks we saw at Silverstone late last year.

Aston Martin has already targeted a Nurburgring lap time of around 6 mins 30 seconds, which would make it the fastest production car to lap the ‘ring by beating the current Mercedes-AMG One record holder.

That record would be quite the statement for what would be the first series-production mid-engined road car in Aston’s 108-year history. The maker has also confirmed the car will enter production in 2024, with a limited run of 999 models.

As we’ve previously seen, the production car will look notably different to the concept car with more aggressive aerodynamics and technological know-how from Aston Martin’s F1 team. Still badged as a ‘prototype’, we can see the lip spoiler has been adjusted, and there’s a redesigned grille, too. The headlights have a new light signature that is more akin to that found on the Aston Martin DBS, and the wing mirrors sit lower than before.