Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch

Desirable S line trim

67-mile EV range; Near-300bhp performance

Just £332.78 a month

We're big fans of the Audi A3 in plug-in hybrid 1.5 TFSI e guise, because it's almost as efficient as it is upmarket. But it's a hard car to recommend when there are leasing deals like this one in town.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) A5 Avant for the same money as the A3, and there's no doubt which Audi we'd be signing on the dotted line for.

This deal from AA Lease sees you taking the keys for just £332.78 a month after you've put down £4,292.37 as an initial payment.

It's a two-year deal that’s limited to 5,000 miles a year; for more flexibility, an annual limit of 8,000 miles can be had for £20 extra a month and another £238 added onto the initial payment.

This isn't some lowly-spec A5 Avant, either. The plug-in hybrid models are ranked pretty high up in the A5 range; moreover, this deal is for the pick-of the line-up – the mid-ranking S line.

Always the most desirable trim level, S line brings a bodykit, 20mm-lowered sports suspension, privacy glass, heated sports front seats and 30-colour ambient lighting.