Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch

Posh, desirable and efficient, the Audi A5 Avant e-hybrid has a lot going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 January.
We're big fans of the Audi A3 in plug-in hybrid 1.5 TFSI e guise, because it's almost as efficient as it is upmarket. But it's a hard car to recommend when there are leasing deals like this one in town.
Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) A5 Avant for the same money as the A3, and there's no doubt which Audi we'd be signing on the dotted line for.
This deal from AA Lease sees you taking the keys for just £332.78 a month after you've put down £4,292.37 as an initial payment.
It's a two-year deal that’s limited to 5,000 miles a year; for more flexibility, an annual limit of 8,000 miles can be had for £20 extra a month and another £238 added onto the initial payment.
This isn't some lowly-spec A5 Avant, either. The plug-in hybrid models are ranked pretty high up in the A5 range; moreover, this deal is for the pick-of the line-up – the mid-ranking S line.
Always the most desirable trim level, S line brings a bodykit, 20mm-lowered sports suspension, privacy glass, heated sports front seats and 30-colour ambient lighting.
Speaking of lights, the A5 also gets rear lamps that have a fancy animation sequence and scrolling indications, along with an illuminated Audi badge and full-width light bar.
The PHEV A5, or e-hybrid in Audi-speak, uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 25.9kWh battery pack. The German firm claims 67 miles of pure-electric running, and fuel economy in excess of 134mpg. However, as with all PHEVs, you'll need to keep the battery topped up at charging points for the best fuel consumption.
The hybrid system powers up to give a potent 299bhp, giving a 0-62mph acceleration time of just under six seconds. Keeping all of this grunt in check is Audi's fabled quattro four-wheel drive system.
The A5 Avant, which indirectly replaces the BMW 3 Series-rivalling A4 Avant, has a spacious 361-litre boot. Handy 40:20:40-split folding rear seats give extra flexibility, while with the back seats down there's a roomy 1,306-litre loading space.
