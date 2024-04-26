Denza Z9GT to fight Porsche Taycan in race for EV super-saloon supremacy

BYD has fired a warning shot across the bows of BMW, Mercedes and Porsche with the new Denza Z9GT, a premium fastback that’s set to reach Europe in 2025.

Originally launched in conjunction with Mercedes, Denza is a brand with a more premium positioning than BYD’s self-badged products – and the Chinese company plans to launch it in Europe, including the UK, over the next 18 months.

So far Denza’s range comprises the D9, a luxury-focused MPV that’s likely to spearhead the brand’s push beyond China, and the N7, a mid-size SUV. The Z9GT marks a major step in design and execution for Denza, though.

Created under the guidance of BYD’s group design chief Walter Egger, it mixes a muscular front end with pronounced rear haunches and a fastback profile that’s not dissimilar to the look of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. BYD says the design mixes “subtle yet revealing” Far-Eastern cues with simplified “Bauhaus philosophy” – and there’s no doubt that the model looks like a more global creation than the other two vehicles in the maker’s line-up.

The car is 5,180mm long and 1,990mm wide; slightly larger overall than the Taycan Sport Turismo, but smaller than the latest Porsche Panamera. But the Z9GT’s wheelbase is significantly longer than both of those cars’, potentially delivering better cabin space.