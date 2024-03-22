Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark leaves the brand to join rivals Aston Martin

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark is leaving the British luxury brand to join Aston Martin, it has been announced.

The former Jaguar Land Rover executive joined the Crewe-based manufacturer in February 2018, and is widely credited as being responsible for a huge transformation across the business. A number of these changes were introduced during the forced disruption of the Covid-19 lockdown, when Hallmark also received praise for bringing Bentley’s staff back to work in a safe environment.

Bentley’s sales have boomed, thanks to the introduction of not only a new generation of Continental GT but also the Bentayga SUV, which accounted for over 40 per cent of volumes in 2023. But 61-year-old Hallmark has also pioneered the “industrialisation of personalisation’, better integrating and expanding many of Bentley’s hand-crafted options to boost the margins on every vehicle sold. The company enjoyed its best financial results ever in 2022, and only narrowly missed out on matching that figure last year as it invested heavily in forthcoming all-electric models.

The switch to Aston Martin will therefore be seen as a major coup for the company’s chairman Lawrence Stroll, who has overseen a period of significant management turmoil in the past few years. Hallmark will start in his new role no later than 1 October, Aston Martin has confirmed. He will replace Amedeo Felisa, the 78-year-old former Ferrari chief who has been at the helm for two years.