Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark leaves the brand to join rivals Aston Martin

Adrian Hallmark replaces Amedeo Felisa at Aston Martin and will start the job 'no later than 1 October'

by: John McIlroy
22 Mar 2024
Adrian Hallmark Bentley

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark is leaving the British luxury brand to join Aston Martin, it has been announced.

The former Jaguar Land Rover executive joined the Crewe-based manufacturer in February 2018, and is widely credited as being responsible for a huge transformation across the business. A number of these changes were introduced during the forced disruption of the Covid-19 lockdown, when Hallmark also received praise for bringing Bentley’s staff back to work in a safe environment.

Bentley’s sales have boomed, thanks to the introduction of not only a new generation of Continental GT but also the Bentayga SUV, which accounted for over 40 per cent of volumes in 2023. But 61-year-old Hallmark has also pioneered the “industrialisation of personalisation’, better integrating and expanding many of Bentley’s hand-crafted options to boost the margins on every vehicle sold. The company enjoyed its best financial results ever in 2022, and only narrowly missed out on matching that figure last year as it invested heavily in forthcoming all-electric models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The switch to Aston Martin will therefore be seen as a major coup for the company’s chairman Lawrence Stroll, who has overseen a period of significant management turmoil in the past few years. Hallmark will start in his new role no later than 1 October, Aston Martin has confirmed. He will replace Amedeo Felisa, the 78-year-old former Ferrari chief who has been at the helm for two years.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In an Aston Martin statement, Hallmark said, “Like many working within the ultra-luxury segment, I have admired the continued transformation of Aston Martin’s brand and products from afar and feel honoured to have the opportunity to work with Lawrence, the Board and the Company’s employees to lead its next chapter.

“The transformation of Aston Martin is one of the most exciting projects within the ultra-luxury automotive industry. I am looking forward to continuing the Company’s great momentum and utilising my experience and passion to further unleash this iconic brand’s potential and take it to even greater success.”

A Bentley statement said that Hallmark’s successor will be named “in due course”. Hallmark, who topped the 2021 edition of Auto Express’s Brit List, our rundown of the top British execs in the global car industry – said, “Bentley has had a great influence on me. To redefine luxury mobility for the future with such a strong brand is a task that I took on with full commitment and great pleasure. I would like to express warm thanks to the entire Bentley team for all that we have achieved together in the last few years.“

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Million-pound Bentley Batur inspires extravagant Ducati Diavel motorcycle
Ducati Diavel and Bentey Batur
News

Million-pound Bentley Batur inspires extravagant Ducati Diavel motorcycle

500 Ducati Diavel for Bentley bikes will be produced, with 50 more receiving extra special treatment from Bentley’s Mulliner coachbuilding division
8 Dec 2023
How Bentley Mulliner made us a bespoke Bentley for £325,000
Auto Express editor-at-large John McIlroy talking with Bentley Mulliner representative Phillip Dean
Features

How Bentley Mulliner made us a bespoke Bentley for £325,000

We see behind the scenes of Bentley’s Mulliner service, then build a car just how we’d want it
6 Nov 2023
Bentley Bentayga gets an A for new 2024 update
Bentley Bentayga - A
News

Bentley Bentayga gets an A for new 2024 update

Bentley’s high-end luxury SUV range picks up subtle updates for the 2024 model year with a new ‘A’ trim level
27 Sep 2023
Bentley W12: farewell to an iconic engine
Bentley W12 line-up
Features

Bentley W12: farewell to an iconic engine

As the British brand’s iconic engine prepares for its final curtain, we sample three Bentley cars that are powered by the twin-turbo unit
1 May 2023

Most Popular

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all
Audi 40 TDI badge
News

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all

Audi is set to remove the powertrain naming strategy from the back of its cars
18 Mar 2024
New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car
MG3 Hybrid+ - front 3/4 static
News

New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car

Despite featuring a full-hybrid powertrain and long kit list, the all-new MG3 manages to undercut Vauxhall Corsa
18 Mar 2024
New Audi Q6 e-tron leaves the Tesla Model Y trailing with 388-mile range
Audi Q6 e-tron - front action
News

New Audi Q6 e-tron leaves the Tesla Model Y trailing with 388-mile range

The new all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron SUV has been unveiled alongside the hot SQ6 e-tron
18 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content