Best small hybrid SUVs 2024/2025
If you’re looking for low running costs from your small SUV, hybrid power could be the answer. Here’s the pick of the current crop…
Electric cars are all the rage and undoubtedly the future of motoring, but there’s still a lot of life left in other forms of electrification when it comes to lower-cost motoring. Plug-in hybrids make a lot of sense for company car users and those with urban commutes, but the humble self-charging hybrid remains a flexible option for those who just want a more efficient car without any extra hassle.
Manufacturers haven’t abandoned this technology partly because it’s a good way to reduce overall range emissions to meet increasingly strict sales targets like the UK’s ZEV mandate. The second, more simple reason is that consumers still love self-charging hybrids for their effortless increase in fuel economy over equivalent internal-combustion-only vehicles.
SUVs remain the biggest sellers for many car companies, so it makes sense that these efficient hybrid powertrains are now found under the bonnets of both the largest and smallest SUV offerings in their ranges. Here, we’re focusing on the latter – a hotly contested corner of the market filled with interesting (and efficient) models.
The best small hybrid SUVs on sale now
Our list features mainly traditional petrol-electric self-charging hybrids, but we’ve also included a couple of mild-hybrid options that go beyond the usual light electric assistance normally associated with this kind of technology. Let’s go…
1. Dacia Duster
Renault’s sister firm Dacia is famous for maximising value with its range of practical, no-nonsense cars. Perhaps the most utilitarian of them all is the Dacia Duster, a small SUV that’s rugged, spacious, simply appointed and great off-road when specified with four-wheel drive.
While mild-hybrid options are offered, the full-hybrid version combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with electric assistance and the result is great, with Dacia claiming the car can drive on electric power alone up to 80 per cent of the time in city driving. In our tests, we averaged 55.2mpg without trying – a great result from an all-round great small SUV.
2. MG ZS Hybrid+
MG’s recent renaissance was led by the MG ZS, a great-value small SUV now exclusively available as a hybrid. Despite losing pure-electric power (at least for now), the new ZS is a much better overall package than before, with a decent drive, lots of space and great fuel economy. It also happens to be very affordable too.
The ZS uses a 1.5-litre petrol-electric self-charging hybrid setup; the electric motor powers the wheels for most of the time, with the engine kicking in to help out via a fairly unconventional three-speed auto box. The result, however, is good performance (193bhp and 465Nm of torque) and 45–50mpg real-world economy.
3. Renault Captur
Based on the excellent Renault Clio supermini, the Renault Captur is the French firm’s similarly successful small SUV and a two-time winner of our Small SUV of the Year award. In its latest iteration the Captur looks and drives better than ever, while its full-hybrid powertrain – also used by the Dacia in this list – is among the best around.
The system is composed of a 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors; one that’s powerful enough to provide fully electric drive over short distances, and a second that works like a mild-hybrid starter generator. Together they help make the Captur very efficient; our long-term test car averaged just over 53mpg over 9,000 miles.
4. Hyundai Kona
With a choice of electric, full-hybrid or petrol drivetrains, the chances are there’s a perfect Hyundai Kona for your circumstances. We’re focusing on the middle option here, which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine, six-speed auto and a single electric motor to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.
Even the standard petrol-powered Kona will return up to 47.9mpg, but the hybrid improves upon this with a claimed figure of 60.1mpg. As well as being frugal, the Kona is also fantastic to drive, comfortable and much more practical than its predecessor. In fact, there’s so little to dislike here that we named the Kona our 2023 Car of the Year.
5. Toyota Yaris Cross
As you might have noticed from the sheer number of these small SUVs on the road, the Yaris Cross has been a big success for Toyota. Great finance deals probably have a lot to do with that, but so do its chunky looks, easy-to-drive nature and fantastic fuel economy. We saw an average of 64.7mpg from our front-wheel-drive long-termer over several months.
This efficiency can be attributed to Toyota’s tried and tested approach to hybrid powertrains. The Yaris Cross uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox, which can blend in just the right amount of power as required in combination with its electric assistance. The CVT’s characteristic droning noises take some getting used to, but the results of the system speak for themselves.
6. Honda HR-V
Honda consistently produces high-quality, well-engineered cars and the HR-V is no exception. It also looks great, comes well-equipped and is a pleasure to drive. It’s a little pricier than some rivals on this list but the payoff is low running costs from its clever e-HEV hybrid system.
Like the Toyota above the HR-V uses a CVT transmission and its petrol engine can switch between charging the batteries for the electric motors, or cut in to directly drive the wheels. The result in our test was an average of 55.1mpg, even with lots of motorway driving – so expect even better figures if on lower-speed local trips.
7. Jeep Avenger
While it’s not quite as capable off-road as its famous stablemates, the Jeep Avenger certainly looks the part and is definitely more efficient as everyday transport. There’s a fully electric version available, but also a mild-hybrid option that is a bit less mild than some other systems, so gets the nod here.
Power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol that’s helped out by a 28bhp electric motor mated to the gearbox. It’s a series hybrid setup rather than parallel like some others on this list but still allows for some low-speed all-electric driving. Jeep claims an average fuel economy figure of up to 57.1mpg.
8. Lexus LBX
If you like the idea of the Yaris Cross and its great hybrid system but fancy more luxury and a sportier edge, the Lexus LBX is for you. It’s the smallest car ever made by Toyota’s luxury arm but still manages to feel just as exclusive, with a luxurious interior, lots of on-board tech and a comfortable, refined driving experience.
The hybrid setup is the same as in the Yaris Cross, albeit with a little extra power. The biggest difference here is noise, or rather a lack thereof; it’s much harder to hear the engine doing its work in the Lexus. It’s quite expensive and isn’t the most spacious but the LBX is a great car regardless.
9. Peugeot 2008
Sharing its platform and slightly-more-than-mild hybrid technology with the Jeep Avenger above, the latest Peugeot 2008 is a great all-round small SUV that really stands out from the crowd thanks to its recently revised styling. It’s quite unlike anything else here on the inside too, with a left-field dashboard design and signature small steering wheel and i-Cockpit setup.
While petrol and pure electric versions are also available, it’s the interesting mild-hybrid setup that has earned the Peugeot its place on this list. It works just like that in the Jeep, with a small electric motor integrated into the gearbox to improve efficiency and lower emissions. A claimed average figure of 62.1mpg is good news for fuel bills.
10. Nissan Juke
One of the landmark models in the story of the explosion in popularity of small SUVs, the Nissan Juke has been with us since 2010 but is only in its second generation in 2024. While it lacks some of the polish of its rivals, the Nissan is a solid choice and shares much with the Renault Captur under the skin – including its hybrid drivetrain option. Interestingly, despite its Japanese roots, the car was designed in the UK and is made at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland.
All the benefits of the Captur’s system explored above apply here, with a good blend of efficiency and performance. We prefer the Renault as an overall package but the Juke’s bold styling may appeal more to some – and we dare say there are probably some great deals about.
How to choose the best small hybrid SUV
Our list of ten small hybrid SUVs has only scratched the surface of what’s available on the market. That’s bad news if you’re bad at making decisions, but great if you like to be specific about your requirements.
When buying any new car, it’s important to get hands-on with as many potential purchases as possible; online research and articles such as this can be a useful guide, but nothing beats seeing a car in the metal and getting behind the wheel. Small SUVs vary in size and can prioritise looks over outright practicality, so it’s particularly important here to check if the car you’ve had your eye on is actually big and roomy enough for your needs.
With no cables to worry about, a self-charging hybrid is a great first step into electrification as there’s not much of a difference to a plain petrol car from a driving perspective. Some hybrids use adjustable regenerative braking, however, so it’s worth familiarising yourself with the feeling of extra ‘engine braking’ when you lift off the throttle.
While hybrid systems can be hard to understand on paper, many models will incorporate a diagram in the infotainment system display that shows where power from the engine and electric motor(s) is currently being sent. Don’t be afraid to ask questions on a test drive – and be sure to check out our guide on how hybrids work.
