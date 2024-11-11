Best small hybrid SUVs 2024/2025

Electric cars are all the rage and undoubtedly the future of motoring, but there’s still a lot of life left in other forms of electrification when it comes to lower-cost motoring. Plug-in hybrids make a lot of sense for company car users and those with urban commutes, but the humble self-charging hybrid remains a flexible option for those who just want a more efficient car without any extra hassle.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Manufacturers haven’t abandoned this technology partly because it’s a good way to reduce overall range emissions to meet increasingly strict sales targets like the UK’s ZEV mandate. The second, more simple reason is that consumers still love self-charging hybrids for their effortless increase in fuel economy over equivalent internal-combustion-only vehicles.

SUVs remain the biggest sellers for many car companies, so it makes sense that these efficient hybrid powertrains are now found under the bonnets of both the largest and smallest SUV offerings in their ranges. Here, we’re focusing on the latter – a hotly contested corner of the market filled with interesting (and efficient) models.

The best small hybrid SUVs on sale now

Our list features mainly traditional petrol-electric self-charging hybrids, but we’ve also included a couple of mild-hybrid options that go beyond the usual light electric assistance normally associated with this kind of technology. Let’s go…

1. Dacia Duster

Renault’s sister firm Dacia is famous for maximising value with its range of practical, no-nonsense cars. Perhaps the most utilitarian of them all is the Dacia Duster, a small SUV that’s rugged, spacious, simply appointed and great off-road when specified with four-wheel drive.