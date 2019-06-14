Best cheap supercars

‘Cheap supercar’ sounds like something of a misnomer, but depreciation and a surprisingly cluttered marketplace for such vehicles mean it really is possible to pick up a thoroughbred for a fraction of its original price.

We’re not talking about buying some rotting, geriatric mid-engined motor from decades ago that’d now be out-dragged by a mid-spec Vauxhall Astra. The cars we’ve picked here are from the last 20 years, and some only went out of production very recently. A number are in a great ‘sweet spot’ for supercars – old enough to use the kind of large, naturally-aspirated engines that are now going extinct, but new enough to still have sharp dynamics and a decent helping of tech.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A word of caution though: when things go wrong, they tend to be expensive to put right. A £100k car picked up for £30k still has the maintenance costs of a £100k vehicle. As a result, it’s essential to see evidence of careful maintenance before you agree to a deal. It’s always a good idea to review a vehicle’s service history to ensure there are no catastrophic issues lurking under the bonnet, and with cars at this end of the market, we’d also suggest hiring a specialist for an inspection before you buy. Finally, make sure you have a sizeable budget for servicing and replacing the big brakes and tyres that supercars tend to chew through fairly quickly...