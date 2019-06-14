Best cheap supercars
We've all trawled the internet looking at cheap supercars at some point. To save you the trouble, here are some performance bargains
‘Cheap supercar’ sounds like something of a misnomer, but depreciation and a surprisingly cluttered marketplace for such vehicles mean it really is possible to pick up a thoroughbred for a fraction of its original price.
We’re not talking about buying some rotting, geriatric mid-engined motor from decades ago that’d now be out-dragged by a mid-spec Vauxhall Astra. The cars we’ve picked here are from the last 20 years, and some only went out of production very recently. A number are in a great ‘sweet spot’ for supercars – old enough to use the kind of large, naturally-aspirated engines that are now going extinct, but new enough to still have sharp dynamics and a decent helping of tech.
A word of caution though: when things go wrong, they tend to be expensive to put right. A £100k car picked up for £30k still has the maintenance costs of a £100k vehicle. As a result, it’s essential to see evidence of careful maintenance before you agree to a deal. It’s always a good idea to review a vehicle’s service history to ensure there are no catastrophic issues lurking under the bonnet, and with cars at this end of the market, we’d also suggest hiring a specialist for an inspection before you buy. Finally, make sure you have a sizeable budget for servicing and replacing the big brakes and tyres that supercars tend to chew through fairly quickly...
If everything checks out then you’ll be the envy of everyone you know before you can say ‘cheap supercar’.
Ferrari F430
- Price new: £117,000
- Price now: £65,000
- Years produced: 2005-2010
- Engine: 4.3-litre V8, 592bhp
- Top speed: 204mph
- 0-62mph: 4.0 seconds
A ‘cheap’ Ferrari no longer means buying a tatty old Mondial. For a perhaps surprisingly low figure you could buy a 360 Modena, but if we were in the market, we’d stretch the budget for the F430. In typical Ferrari fashion, it’s essentially a very heavy update of the 360, with that car’s platform clothed in new Enzo-inspired bodywork for a more aggressive appearance than its friendly-looking predecessor. It also packs a larger 4.3-litre V8 making peak power at a spine-tingling 8,500rpm, and a whole host of technical features.
This is where Ferrari really started to make a name for itself when it came to the science of speed. Highlights include an electronically-control differential branded ‘E-Diff’, cutting-edge traction and stability controls, adaptive dampers and the company’s first use of its ‘Manettino’ drive mode selector. And yes, one of the settings on the latter is to turn those traction and stability controls off completely. Only the brave need apply.
At the same time, it has a relatively old-school touch in the cabin – a gated manual gear lever. It was the last mid-engined Ferrari to come with the option of a proper manual transmission, but most buyers opted for the ‘F1’ robotised gearbox. The latter in open-topped Spider form are the most affordable F430s around today; the very cheapest manual Spiders are another £20k-£30k, and manual berlinettas are so rare you could pay twice that for an F1-shift Spider.
Aston Martin DBS
- Price new: £160,000
- Price now: £70,000
- Years produced: 2007-2012
- Engine: 5.9-litre V12, 510bhp
- Top speed: 191mph
- 0-62mph: 4.3 seconds
It’s a fair criticism that Aston Martin models of the noughties all looked the same. But then again, perhaps that wasn’t such a big issue when they were all so handsome. And Aston’s engineers were also doing plenty under the skin to differentiate them, so while the DBS of 2007 merely looked like a DB9 with a lairier body kit, the coupé had been thoroughly rejigged to take it further away from grand tourer territory and more towards the stomping ground of supercars of the day.
Changes included big carbon-ceramic brakes, new adaptive dampers, extensive use of carbon fibre to trim the car’s weight figure, and a big uplift in power for the 5.9-litre V12 – 510bhp (up from 450bhp). Best of all, it offered an optional manual in contrast to the DB9’s automatic.
Unfortunately for those who like to change gears themselves, it seems most buyers still went for the auto, and these are the most affordable models – but at least you get to say you own a Bond car. Let’s gloss over its fleeting appearance in Casino Royale, though, which culminated in a rollover crash featuring some questionable physics.
BMW i8
- Price new: £96,385
- Price now: £35,000
- Years produced: 2014-2020
- Engine: 1.5-litre 3cyl turbo petrol/electric, 357bhp
- Top speed: 155mph
- 0-62mph: 4.4 seconds
The stunning BMW i8 arguably predicted the current demand for eco-friendly high-performance machines. But the buying public wasn’t quite ready for it in 2014, and hefty depreciation now makes it a cracking used buy – unlike several others here, i8 prices still seem to be coming down, even though BMW is no longer making new models.
Under the composite bodywork is a 228bhp 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder engine and electric starter generator that drives the rear wheels, plus a 129bhp motor up front. Performance is electrifying, with 0-62mph taking 4.4 seconds, yet the i8 can also travel up to 23 miles in electric mode.
Balanced mid-engined handling means it’s great to drive, while a classy cabin and loads of kit make it easy to live with. As one of the cheaper cars on this list it will need careful inspection when buying, as recent owners may not have been diligent with maintenance, and there are a few potential pitfalls (walk away if it has a noisy air-con compressor, because its failure can destroy the battery’s cooling system, too). But this much style is rarely so affordable.
Lamborghini Gallardo
- Price new: £139,305
- Price now: £65,000
- Years produced: 2003-2013
- Engine: 5.0-litre V10, 520bhp
- Top speed: 192mph
- 0-62mph: 4.2 seconds
Few cars scream ‘supercar’ like a Lamborghini Gallardo. With its classic profile, howling V10 and blistering pace, the Gallardo serves up high-octane excitement by the bucketload.
Better still, the Spyder’s folding roof gets you closer to that motor, while four-wheel drive means the Lambo is surprisingly user-friendly. Running costs are eye-watering and a full service history is essential, but this car is more robust than most Italian exotics. There are two gearbox options – a manual with a gorgeous metal-gated lever, and the robotised manual ‘E-Gear’ with paddle shifters. No prizes for guessing which one we’d prefer, but also no prizes for guessing which is typically more affordable.
In 2008 the comprehensively upgraded LP560-4 arrived with a new 5.2-litre V10 shared with the Audi R8, but for now, these cars are a little way beyond ‘cheap’ territory – you’re looking at another £15k-£20k on our “price now” figure for the E-Gear auto.
Nissan GT-R
- Price new: £56,395
- Price now: £35,000
- Years produced: 2007-2022
- Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6, 473bhp
- Top speed: 193mph
- 0-62mph: 3.8 seconds
You don’t get much more bang for your buck than with a Nissan GT-R. It has been humbling far more expensive rivals since 2007, and is one of the quickest ways to get from A to B. Critics will tell you it’s ‘driven by computers’ owing to its lashings of tech designed to make the car faster and more capable, but the truth is it’s a thrilling, analogue-feeling machine to drive.
It was a great shame when the car was discontinued in Europe in 2022, as even 15 years after it first arrived in 2007, it was a force to be reckoned with. Indeed it still is, thanks to Nissan’s numerous updates over the years.
Thankfully there are plenty of used examples to choose from. A large number have been tuned (apparently a 193mph car that does 3.8 seconds to 62mph isn’t quick enough for some), and you’ll want to avoid anything that has missed maintenance schedules; GT-Rs are mechanically stout, but don’t push your luck. Choose carefully, though, and you’ll have one of the biggest performance car bargains of the last two decades.
Audi R8
- Price new: £76,825
- Price now: £30,000
- Years produced: 2006-2015
- Engine: 4.2-litre V8, 414bhp
- Top speed: 193mph
- 0-62mph: 4.6 seconds
Is there really such a thing as a sensible supercar? In the case of the Audi R8 the answer has to be a resounding ‘yes’. Thrilling to drive, yet nearly as easy to live with as an Audi A3, this all-aluminium masterpiece makes a cracking used choice.
The growling V8 offers thundering performance, while standard quattro four-wheel drive provides agile and entertaining handling. The open-gated manual gearshift is most desirable, but not actually much more expensive, while for those with more to spend, there’s the 5.2-litre V10 version, which the Audi shared with its platform-mate, the Lamborghini Gallardo. Earlier examples of these 518bhp rocketships have now dipped below £40,000.
Regardless of which you buy, you’ll get a spacious, well-equipped and solidly-built interior. Although it’s one of the less exotic cars here, that also means it should prove cheaper and less problematic to run than most, provided it’s been looked after – like the BMW i8, low prices mean some R8 buyers have tried to run them on a shoestring. Tasteless modifications are also rife, but pick a good one and the R8 is a car you can buy with your heart and your head.
Mercedes-AMG GT
- Price new: £110,500
- Price now: £45,000
- Years produced: 2014-2022
- Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 503bhp (GT S)
- Top speed: 191mph
- 0-62mph: 3.8 seconds
More old-school muscle car than highly strung thoroughbred, the Mercedes-AMG GT is bursting with character. With head-turning looks, thumping V8 power and playful rear-wheel-drive handling, this low-slung two-seater manages to stimulate the senses on every journey.
The S is the most desirable version, with a jump in power to 503bhp, plus extra driver modes, adaptive dampers and a sports exhaust that helps the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre motor deliver a bellowing soundtrack.
As you’d expect, performance is sensational, with 0-62mph taking just 3.8 seconds. Point the long nose into a series of corners and you’ll discover quick steering, cast-iron body control and limpet-like grip, but with the sense of fun we know and love from AMG.
The cabin is a little cramped and the ride is firm, but the car may not cost as much to run as you’d think, thanks to an engine shared with several other AMGs and minimal complaints on reliability from usually vocal ownership forums.
McLaren MP4-12C
- Price new: £168,500
- Price now: £65,000
- Years produced: 2011-2014
- Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, 592bhp
- Top speed: 204mph
- 0-62mph: 3.3 seconds
Designed to beat Ferrari, the Mclaren MP4-12C (the F1-style “MP4” part was dropped in 2012) established McLaren as a supercar force and gave it a solid platform on which to base myriad products for years to come. With a carbon-fibre chassis, high-revving V8 and a rapid-fire twin-clutch gearbox, the mid-engined Macca is a technological tour de force.
However, the electronically controlled, hydraulically linked suspension set-up is the star of the show, giving race-car poise and executive-car comfort. It’s practical for a car of this type, too, thanks to great visibility, a roomy interior and a 144-litre luggage compartment in the nose.
Few cars offer as much excitement for the money, but make sure a potential buy has the updated software that smoothed out many of the 12C’s earlier issues, and that previous owners have kept up with servicing. Running a 12C isn’t quite as scary as some corners of the internet like to make out, but don’t expect it to be completely issue-free either.
Porsche 911 Turbo (997)
- Price new: £106,400
- Price now: £45,000
- Years produced: 2006-2013
- Engine: 3.6-litre flat-six, 480bhp
- Top speed: 193mph
- 0-62mph: 3.9 seconds
We’d categorise most Porsche 911s as sports cars rather than supercars, but there’s one version which is arguably deserving of the title: the Turbo. Mixing an all-wheel-drive system with a 480bhp 3.6-litre twin-turbo flat-six, the 997-generation 911 Turbo certainly had the pace and capability to mix it with the supercar elite of its day, and it’s not even the most powerful derivative – Porsche later added a monstrous, 530bhp ‘S’ version.
But as impressive as its face-warping straight-line speed and all-wheel-drive traction are, probably the best thing about the 911 Turbo is how usable it manages to be at the same time. Laughing in the face of its cramped mid-engined rivals, the 911 has a spacious cabin with seating for four (provided two of them are children or compact adults), a well-sized front luggage compartment or ‘frunk’, great refinement and half-decent ride comfort.
Now read our list of the best track day cars...