News

BMW seeks help from Rimac on future electric cars

The long-term partnership will see Rimac Technology expand BMW’s line up of EVs

by: Alastair Crooks
9 Apr 2024
Rimac Nevera - front action

Rimac Automobili may only be 15 years old, but it's secured partnerships with some of the biggest automotive companies in the world and its Rimac Technology sister company can now add BMW to that list. 

The deal ensures Rimac will co-develop and co-produce “innovative solutions in the field of high-voltage battery technology for battery-electric vehicles”, as stated by BMW. Announced by BMW as a ‘long-term partnership’, we can expect to see the results of BMW and Rimac’s joint venture in BMW’s future product range - specifically in the second half of the 2020s. 

Rimac has made a name for itself as a supplier of high-performance EV technology with a number of famous brands on its books including Pininfarina, Porsche, Aston Martin, Mercedes-AMG, Koenigsegg and even Ferrari. Rimac has previously told Auto Express it is in conversation with nearly every European car manufacturer in regards to electric motor research and development. 

As for its relationship with BMW, Rimac will ‘transition from niche high-performance solutions supplier to high-volume Tier 1 supplier. Rimac Technology is ready to deliver large-scale projects at the highest automotive standards”, said BMW. 

BMW is preparing to launch its long-awaited ‘Neue Klasse’ models - already previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse and the Neue Klasse X concept cars. BMW says Rimac’s involvement is separate from its Neue Klasse range, with those cars gaining BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. 

We expect Rimac’s technological involvement to start soon after, however, and with a reputation for quad-motor layouts with its Nevera and the Pininfarina Battista, we could see this technology implemented in a rumoured quad-motor electric M3 towards the end of the decade. 

On a personal level Mate Rimac, the founder of Rimac, will surely be delighted with the partnership, having converted a BMW E30 to electric power in the early stages of his career. 

Now read our list of the best hypercars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

