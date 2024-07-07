BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport long-term test: quick BMW service gets EV back on the road

During the recent flooding I confirmed that you can get away with accidentally driving an electric car through standing water, although this did cause the plastic undertrays at the rear of our BMW iX1 to crack. Huge thank you to Group 1 BMW in Bedford, for squeezing me into their service centre on a busy morning, and removing the damaged panels to get me back on the road. I’ll be having replacements fitted soon.

BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport: first report

Why isn’t the compact electric SUV putting a smile on our faces?

2,819 Efficiency: 3.7mi/kWh

I’ve been living with the BMW iX1 fleet car for a few months now. During a busy summer of trips across the country, running around town, hauling miscellaneous loads and occasionally taking on taxi duties, this very handsome EV has been nothing but a solid, dependable companion.

Admittedly, unlike some of my colleagues, I don’t have any rugrats to take on weekend getaways to the seaside that would require me to fill my car right to the roofline with their assorted paraphernalia. But even so, I’ve yet to find the limits of the iX1’s practicality.

The 490 litres of boot space is decent and the handy underfloor storage keeps all the charging cables out of sight. No passengers have complained about space in the back, either. Even with the big, bucket-style M Sport front seats positioned to accommodate six-foot-tall adults, there’s still plenty of legroom on offer in the rear of the cabin. By the way, those optional seats are fabulous, and well worth the extra £670 in my opinion.