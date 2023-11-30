New BMW X3 replacement to grow in size and feature a minimalist dash

BMW grabbed headlines at this autumn’s Munich Motor Show with its preview of the next-gen 3 Series, the Vision Neue Klasse concept. But Auto Express can reveal that the radical rethink of the iconic executive saloon could actually be beaten in the race to showrooms by a Neue Klasse SUV, potentially carrying the iX3 badge.

BMW teased the vehicle in a video issued earlier this year, and recent spy images have shown that the company’s engineers are indeed hard at work on a new family-sized SUV that features a slightly different profile from the existing X3.

The more rakish roof and lengthened wheelbase are signs that this car sits on the Neue Klasse platform. This incorporates a more efficient battery-cell configuration that allows its floor to be slightly thinner than existing EV layouts, which in turn helps the roofline to be lower, reducing the frontal area and improving the car’s efficiency.

The longer wheelbase – facilitated by repositioned bulky hidden items like the heating and ventilation systems, without compromises for combustion-engine cooling – should increase cabin space, allowing this X3-sized model to deliver passenger accommodation more in line with that of the larger X5.

BMW boss Oliver Zipse has previously said that we should expect six models based on the Neue Klasse architecture to appear by the second half of the decade – and sources indicate that the SUV will arrive at roughly the same time as the saloon. There’s even a chance that the iX3 could be on sale first, with a debut in late 2025.

Our exclusive images interpret the camouflaged test car’s looks, along with those of the Munich show car, which was said to be around 80 per cent of what we should expect in production form. Radical elements like the side cameras may be replaced by mirrors, but our images show how the concept’s adventurous reworking of BMW’s double-kidney grille could be reworked for a higher-set bonnet line.