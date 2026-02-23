Verdict

Not quite the game-changer that its on-paper numbers might suggest, because the BYD Atto 3 EVO’s updates merely turn an uncompetitive C-segment electric SUV into a competitive one. Some elements, such as its 220kW charging and 15.4-inch Google-supporting infotainment system are bang up to date, but its range, driving manners and overall design are still behind the pack. If the EVO was cheaper than its key rivals, the BYD might make more of a case, but at the same price – or more – it doesn’t.

BYD’s explosive model expansion over the past 24 months might have caused you to forget about the Atto 3, the first model the brand brought to the UK. And it was a hit, with a price, range and kit list that made it a rare combination at the time. It firmly put BYD on the radar for buyers, however, things move fast at this end of the market. So to not let it slip too far from relevance – both within its own range, and the C-segment at large – the Chinese marque has introduced the new Atto 3 EVO to keep it competitive.

Arriving in the next couple of months, we expect the Atto 3 EVO will be priced from around £37,000 to £39,000. Yet while this new model might look very similar to the previous one, underneath are some comprehensive changes.