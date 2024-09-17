New BYD E-Vali electric van offers more load space than the Ford E-Transit but less range

Meet the new BYD E-Vali: a large electric van designed specifically for the European market, that will serve as the Chinese giant’s alternative to the Ford E-Transit, as well as the Renault Master E-Tech and Fiat E-Ducato.

The BYD E-Vali is being targeted towards urban last-mile and parcel delivery services, thanks in no small part to its huge load space. The standard version (3.5t GVM) measures 5,995mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,865mm, while also standing 2,780mm tall and 2,096mm wide, which allows it to offer up to 13.9 cubic metres of load space.

If that’s not enough for your business, the extended wheelbase version (4.25t GVM) is 6,995mm long and can accommodate up to 17.9 cubic metres of stuff – that's compared to the largest E-Transit variant, which has a maximum capacity of 15.1 cubic metres. The BYD’s maximum payload capacity of up to 1,450kg, however, can’t match the Ford’s 1,745kg limit.

BYD says the E-Vali is tall enough that drivers can stand upright when entering the cargo area, to reduce strain when loading and unloading items. The van is also fitted with a sliding side door and wide-opening rear doors, plus folding seats to maximise space if needed.