New BYD E-Vali electric van offers more load space than the Ford E-Transit but less range
The large electric van offers up to 17.9 cubic metres of cargo space, but can only cover up to 155 miles on a charge
Meet the new BYD E-Vali: a large electric van designed specifically for the European market, that will serve as the Chinese giant’s alternative to the Ford E-Transit, as well as the Renault Master E-Tech and Fiat E-Ducato.
The BYD E-Vali is being targeted towards urban last-mile and parcel delivery services, thanks in no small part to its huge load space. The standard version (3.5t GVM) measures 5,995mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,865mm, while also standing 2,780mm tall and 2,096mm wide, which allows it to offer up to 13.9 cubic metres of load space.
If that’s not enough for your business, the extended wheelbase version (4.25t GVM) is 6,995mm long and can accommodate up to 17.9 cubic metres of stuff – that's compared to the largest E-Transit variant, which has a maximum capacity of 15.1 cubic metres. The BYD’s maximum payload capacity of up to 1,450kg, however, can’t match the Ford’s 1,745kg limit.
BYD says the E-Vali is tall enough that drivers can stand upright when entering the cargo area, to reduce strain when loading and unloading items. The van is also fitted with a sliding side door and wide-opening rear doors, plus folding seats to maximise space if needed.
While the BYD can take more cargo than the Ford, it can’t go as far on a single charge. Both variants of the E-Vali use a 80.64kWh ‘blade’ battery which offers up to 155 miles of range before it's out of juice, meanwhile the E-Transit boasts between 211 and 249 miles of range, depending on the exact model.
At least the BYD can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, thanks to a maximum charging speed of 188kW. It also has vehicle-to-load capabilities, so can power other electrical appliances from the main battery. Plus there's an energy-saving heat pump that’s used to warm the cabin when it gets cold, helping to preserve as much of the driving range as possible.
In the cab, E-Vali’s dashboard has been designed to put all the controls easily within reach, while the seats are meant to make it easier for drivers and couriers to get in and out of the van. There’s also a foldable table concealed in the centre console, a refrigerator/cool box, cup holders and storage cubbies.
There’s lots of tech onboard too, including a digital instrument display, a large central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a suite of driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and driver fatigue monitoring.
