BYD Dolphin Design long-term test: an impressive EV with a pleasingly low price

Verdict

It’s early days in life with the BYD Dolphin, but I’m thoroughly impressed so far – not just with the great-value package, but also with how easily the car has slotted into the daily grind of life in suburban London. BYD may still be a very unfamiliar brand in the UK, but once the full dealer network is up and running, I expect to see many more of its cars on the roads.

Mileage: 3,582

3,582 Efficiency: 4.0mi/kWh

There’s no better indication of how seriously BYD is taking its assault on the UK market than walking into one of the brand’s new showrooms. Which is what I did when collecting my new Dolphin fleet car.

BYD Milton Keynes is a gleaming place that sits happily alongside franchises for premium brands on the city’s outskirts. The car park is packed with brand-new examples of the Chinese firm’s handiwork, not least because 10 Dolphins have just been delivered on the morning of our visit.

True, it’s a Tesla Model 3-rivalling BYD Seal that takes centre stage in the showroom, but although I’m here to pick up BYD’s smallest car, I’m not short-changed on the experience.

That’s a thought that constantly comes to mind as salesperson Sophie Barrella talks me through the Dolphin. This may be BYD’s cheapest model in the UK at the moment, but it’s still packed with kit and tech – and it’s something of a bargain. We’re getting a model in top-spec Design trim, but you’ll struggle to find a pure-electric supermini, even in its most basic trim, that can match the BYD’s sub-£32k price tag. It’s little wonder that more than half of Dolphin buyers are choosing this top trim level.