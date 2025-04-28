Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Making the switch to an electric car is a big step for most people that can require lifestyle changes and a huge financial investment. With this in mind, there has long been the need for a carrot at the end of a stick in the form of incentives to get people to go electric.
For a while, such a carrot came in the form of the Government’s Plug-In Car Grant and The Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant which, as their names suggest, provided a small financial contribution towards the purchase of a new car or charger, respectively.
However, these have since been largely discontinued (renters and flat owners can still, for now, get the Chargepoint Grant), which means that, along with the dwindling benefits offered to company car drivers, there is little to entice buyers into EVs, other than the low running costs and environmental benefits they provide.
With this in mind, manufacturers have stepped up to the plate and begun to offer their own incentives, which range from deposit contributions to EV chargers and even free public charging.
Fiat – E-Grant
In direct response to the discontinuation of the government’s EV grant, Fiat (as well as its sporty Abarth sibling) announced its very own E-Grant – essentially a dressed-up deposit contribution for finance customers. Still, this gives prospective buyers up to £4,220 off the price of a new EV; put down a 40 per cent deposit and Fiat will also offer EV customers zero-interest finance as the icing on the cake.
Ford – Power Promise
Ford’s Power Promise is perhaps one of the most comprehensive offers out there, aiming to cover almost every aspect of owning an EV. The headline feature is a free wallbox charger plus, if you switch to an Octopus Energy EV electricity tariff, up to 10,000 miles of free electricity (the equivalent of £217 in credit). Ford’s also throwing in five years’ free servicing to help bring down running costs further.
While this may all seem too good to be true on top of some of the frankly bonkers savings buyers can already claim on certain models in the Ford line-up (the Mach-E is currently being offered with a discount in excess of £7,000), the company’s passenger vehicle director, Catherine Blee, assured us that for now, the Power Promise will run alongside the brand’s pre-existing finance offers, although this could change in the future.
Hyundai – Free charging credit
Choose a Hyundai for your next electric car and a partnership with Octopus Energy means you could net yourself £240 worth of home charging credit to help keep running costs even lower than they typically would be. Once you sign on the dotted line, you’ll be able to enter a promo code on the Octopus website to sign up for one of its EV tariffs and claim the credit, which will ultimately be used to deduct funds from your electricity bill.
Kia – One year of Kia Charge Plus
While Hyundai is focusing on charging at home, sister brand Kia is placing its emphasis on plugging-in on the go with the offer of a year’s free subscription to Kia Charge Plus. This service essentially gives subscribers access and discounts at a variety of chargepoint providers – including the likes of Instavolt and Osprey, with the option to add Ionity, bp pulse and Pod Point as a paid option.
Mercedes – All–electric track offer
It may not be inherently useful per se, but Mercedes’ incentive for EV customers is certainly rather exciting; purchase an electric Merc and you’ll be treated to an electric-car driving experience at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge, Surrey. No prior track experience is necessary and you’ll get roughly an hour behind the wheel with a trained instructor, teaching you how to drive the car to the best of your ability on low and high-friction surfaces. More concerned about your pennies than outright performance? Mercedes is also offering anything between £3,500 up to a whopping £10,000 deposit contribution across its EV range to sweeten the deal.
Nissan – Bundle EV charger payment in finance
Call it stingy or call it helpful, Nissan may not be throwing in a free wallbox charger if you purchase the electric Ariya, but it will assist in bundling the cost of one into your finance payments, meaning there should (in theory) be less stress when it comes to dealing with multiple outgoings every month. Nissan will also point you towards its recommended installers so you have peace of mind, plus (at the time of writing) the company is offering the Ariya with low interest rates and a small deposit contribution so as not to look too Scrooge-like in comparison with the competition.
Peugeot – Part-exchange allowance and 0% APR
Looking to trade up to a flashy new EV? Peugeot is currently offering up to £4,000 additional trade-in allowance on top of pre-existing deposit contributions on its electric vehicle range. This offer is available from the dinky E-208 supermini, right through to the new E-5008 seven-seat SUV. Those looking to finance their car over three years can also benefit from zero per cent interest, meaning they won’t be paying any more than the car’s list price, despite spreading the cost.
Tesla – Free Supercharging (for in-stock Model Ys)
You need to act fast if you want to benefit from Tesla’s latest offer of up to two years’ free use of its superb Supercharger network. Available for buyers of existing stock of the pre-facelift Model Y SUV, buyers can get one year’s unlimited Supercharger usage for the majority of the line-up, and two years if you opt for the range-topping Performance model with its supercar-rivalling abilities. Do note that this is non-transferrable if you plan to sell the vehicle after your intended lease or finance period, so make use of it while you can.
Vauxhall – Electric All In
Vauxhall is going all-in on pushing customers towards its EV line-up, and we mean that quite literally; the British firm’s Electric All In scheme is providing buyers with an array of incentives, including £500 towards the purchase and installation of a charger, plus 10,000 miles’ worth of home charging credit with Octopus Energy, worth £175.
Looking to spend a lot of time on the road or already have a charger? Vauxhall’s All In scheme also provides the option of swapping the wallbox for £500 of public charging credit for the Tesco PodPoint or Octopus Electroverse networks. You’ll get eight years of roadside assistance and recovery if you run out of charge, too, plus a six-month subscription to Vauxhall’s Connect Plus services, which allow you to preheat and configure the car all through your mobile phone.
Volkswagen Group – Wallbox/public charging, plus free miles with OVO
Audi, Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen are currently all offering a free Ohme wallbox charger with the purchase of a new EV; those already with charging facilities at home or lacking the space for a wallbox can instead opt for £500 worth of public charging credit. Those with the ability to charge at home certainly get the best out of this deal because if they sign up for an EV electricity tariff with OVO, they’ll benefit from up to 10,000 miles per year worth of free charging credit for up to three years, provided the contract is renewed.
Volvo – Free Ohme charger
Volvo is yet another brand that’s cosied up with charging firm Ohme, for buyers of the EX30 crossover. To secure this deal, you’ll have to opt for either the Plus or Ultra variants, however, given that the cost to install a new charger is roughly £1,000 and if you take into account the £1,000 deposit contribution Volvo is offering, the £1,400 void between the base Core and Plus models doesn’t appear too vast.
