Pricing and specifications for the new Chery Tiggo 4 have been revealed, with the latest and smallest addition to the Chinese brand’s line-up offering fuel-sipping full-hybrid power for just £19,995.

That makes the new Tiggo 4 more affordable than almost any other small SUV. Even the famously affordable Dacia Duster starts from nearly £22k while the hybrid version costs £25k as a minimum.

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Looking at other rivals, the value-packed MG ZS starts from a little over £20k but the equivalent Hybrid+ model is priced from nearly £23k. Elsewhere, the most basic Citroen C3 Aircross starts at over £21k, the Skoda Kamiq is available from over £25k and the best-selling Ford Puma costs upwards of £27k. You can, of course, save significantly on the list prices for all three with the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

Even the Chery’s cousin, the Omoda 5, is quite a bit more expensive, starting from close to £24k with the full-hybrid version, which features the same powertrain as the Tiggo 4, costing close to £26k.

This isn’t some pint-sized toy SUV either. At 4.3 metres long, 1.83 metres wide and standing 1.65 metres tall, the Tiggo 4 is almost exactly the same size as the latest Duster. Plus it comes with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty and a lengthy standard kit list.

The Tiggo 4 is available to pre-order now and deliveries will begin this summer. Customers will have a choice of two trim levels: Aspire and Summit. Every model features dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear-view camera and a suite of driver-assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and rear collision warning.