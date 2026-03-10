New Chery Tiggo 4 hybrid dips under £20k, undercutting rivals from Dacia Duster to Ford Puma
The Tiggo 4 is the first Chery fitted with a self-charging hybrid system, providing 201bhp and up to 53.2mpg
Pricing and specifications for the new Chery Tiggo 4 have been revealed, with the latest and smallest addition to the Chinese brand’s line-up offering fuel-sipping full-hybrid power for just £19,995.
That makes the new Tiggo 4 more affordable than almost any other small SUV. Even the famously affordable Dacia Duster starts from nearly £22k while the hybrid version costs £25k as a minimum.
Looking at other rivals, the value-packed MG ZS starts from a little over £20k but the equivalent Hybrid+ model is priced from nearly £23k. Elsewhere, the most basic Citroen C3 Aircross starts at over £21k, the Skoda Kamiq is available from over £25k and the best-selling Ford Puma costs upwards of £27k. You can, of course, save significantly on the list prices for all three with the Auto Express Buy a Car service.
Even the Chery’s cousin, the Omoda 5, is quite a bit more expensive, starting from close to £24k with the full-hybrid version, which features the same powertrain as the Tiggo 4, costing close to £26k.
This isn’t some pint-sized toy SUV either. At 4.3 metres long, 1.83 metres wide and standing 1.65 metres tall, the Tiggo 4 is almost exactly the same size as the latest Duster. Plus it comes with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty and a lengthy standard kit list.
The Tiggo 4 is available to pre-order now and deliveries will begin this summer. Customers will have a choice of two trim levels: Aspire and Summit. Every model features dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear-view camera and a suite of driver-assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and rear collision warning.
Upgrading to Summit trim costs £2,000 extra and swaps the standard fabric upholstery for artificial leather, plus adds a 360-degree camera, a cooled wireless charging pad, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and privacy glass.
Full-hybrid powertrain, performance and efficiency
While the larger Chery Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 are all available with either pure-petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains, the Tiggo 4 comes with a new full-hybrid powertrain, or a ‘self-charging hybrid’ as Toyota likes to call them.
It’s the same system found in the new Omoda 5 SHS-H, so there’s a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine partnered with a small electric motor and a 1.83kWh battery, plus a three-speed automatic transmission. The Tiggo 4’s hybrid system has a total output of 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 93mph.
Being able to drive on electric power for short periods of time allows the Tiggo 4 to average up to 53.2mpg, which is 1mpg more than the Omoda 5 SHS-H is supposed to do. However, the Dacia Duster Hybrid 155 can return more than 60mpg, while the Renault Captur E-Tech is capable of averaging up to 64.2mpg.
Familiar design and tech
The exterior of the Tiggo 4 follows the design language of its larger Tiggo 7 sibling with an upright SUV profile, floating roofline effect thanks to blanked-out rear pillar, rear LED light bar and a large, relatively imposing grille at the front.
Inside, the dual 12.3-inch displays are shared with the Tiggo 7, as are the steering wheel and gear lever designs. The row of shortcut buttons on the dashboard and climate control panel below, which looks very similar to the one in the Volkswagen T-Cross, are new features we’ve not seen in a Chery before.
As we said, the Tiggo 4 is similar in size to its key rivals, and while we can’t comment on interior space until we test drive it the 430-litre luggage capacity is very good for a small SUV, plus Chery says there’s 1,155 litres available with the rear seats folded down.
Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
• Google
• Reddit
• Whatsapp