During a recent spell of warm weather, I hopped into my Citroen without pre-cooling the cabin, blissfully unaware of the fate lying in wait for me. I immediately hit the starter button before reaching for the gear selector – recoiling as I singed my index finger and thumb on a shifter that was hotter than the sun.

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I’m being facetious, but it definitely caught me off guard. I’d wrongly assumed that the lever was made of cheap plastic, but having left the car in direct sunlight for a couple of hours, the metal finish had baked to what felt like 350 degrees.

It’s a good example of how Citroen has refused to cut corners when it comes to cabin quality in the e-C5. There’s a bit too much patterned piano-black trim for my liking, but the fabric on the dash adds character and despite being covered in fake leather, the seats are plush and incredibly comfortable.

Citroen e-C5 Aircross Max Comfort Range: first report

Can your mood be influenced by the type of car you drive? We’re already seeing strong evidence that it can

Mileage: 2,265 miles

2,265 miles Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh

Over time, we develop unconscious habits that define the way we go about our daily lives. Whether it’s instinctively popping the kettle on when you come downstairs in the morning, always sitting in the same spot to watch TV, or eating an identical lunch every day of the working week, these seemingly small things happen without us even realising.