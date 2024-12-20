Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Cupra Raval braves the cold as entry-level EV prepares for 2025 launch

The prototype’s sporty design remains true to the UrbanRebel concept first revealed in 2021

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Dec 2024
Cupra Raval (camouflaged) - front 3/45

It might be named after a district in sunny Barcelona, but the all-new Cupra Raval has now been spotted braving the cold as it undergoes more testing in Scandinavia before the supermini-sized EV finally launches next year.

This is the third time in as many months that we’ve seen the highly anticipated Raval out and about, with these latest images reaffirming that the design is sticking very closely to Cupra’s UrbanRebel concepts, the first of which was revealed back in 2021. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The pugnacious styling of those concepts has remained largely intact, marked out by a short wheelbase, large wheels and Cupra’s triangular lighting signatures in both the headlights and rear light bar. Look a little closer and we can see other styling elements from the concept set to make production, including the flush-fitting door handles, although its twin-fin spoiler has been toned down.

Cupra Raval (camouflaged) - rear 3/45

We’ve seen other prototypes with less camouflage, showing the rear diffuser-style bumper in a better light, plus some faux side vents that help to give the Raval a more purposeful stance. We expect there’ll be an illuminated Cupra badge in the rear light-bar, just like we’ve seen on the Cupra Tavascan flagship EV. 

Cupra designer Rafael Gordo told Auto Express: “We’re really really happy with the Raval design; we were given lots of great elements to work with and think it’s a really pure distillation of Cupra’s design language.” 

As for the cabin, Gordo told us: “Inside, we’ve stopped using elements like textured plastics and complicated layering of materials for a simpler look.” However, Cupra will maintain its use of copper-coloured trim elements, ambient lighting and sporty, dark-coloured upholstery and trim.

The Cupra Raval will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB Entry platform (which it will share with the Volkswagen ID.2), and has an expected launch date of early 2025. The Skoda Epiq crossover arriving in 2026 will be based on the same architecture.

Cupra claims its entry-level EV will boast up to 273 miles of range in the right guise, while its front-mounted single motor produces up to 223bhp; enough for a peppy 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds. As with other models on this platform, the Raval will need to factor in some technical compromises to reduce costs, such as the use of a simpler torsion-beam rear suspension.

When it arrives, the Cupra Raval will become the entry point to the up and coming brand, with prices expected to start from around £25,000.

Now take a look at the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
6 Nov 2024
New Cupra Raval to get concept styling and next-gen EV tech
Cupra Raval testing - front 3/4

New Cupra Raval to get concept styling and next-gen EV tech

The all-electric Raval will maintain Cupra’s sporty image when it launches next year
News
23 Oct 2024
New Cupra SUV will become the brand’s fully-electric flagship
New Cupra flagship SUV render (watermarked) - front 3/4

New Cupra SUV will become the brand’s fully-electric flagship

Cupra is cooking up a series of new models in order to increase its market share, our exclusive images show what the flagship car could look like
News
18 Sep 2024
New Cupra Terramar teased ahead of 3 September reveal
Cupra Terramar teaser

New Cupra Terramar teased ahead of 3 September reveal

Cupra’s new mid-size SUV will take on big-sellers like the Kia Sportage and Peugeot 3008
News
23 Aug 2024

Most Popular

New BMW 330e 2024 review: one of the best plug-in company cars you can buy
BMW 330e - front tracking

New BMW 330e 2024 review: one of the best plug-in company cars you can buy

The facelifted BMW 330e PHEV is a top business choice
Road tests
18 Dec 2024
New Honda Prelude: iconic coupe to return in 2026 with driver-focused gearbox tech
Honda Prelude - front static (daytime)

New Honda Prelude: iconic coupe to return in 2026 with driver-focused gearbox tech

The sixth-generation Prelude will be the first car to get Honda’s new S Shift technology
News
17 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month
Skoda Superb - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month

The Skoda Superb serves up more space than a stately home, yet our Deal of the Day for 15 December won’t force you to sell the family silver
News
15 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content