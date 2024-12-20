New Cupra Raval braves the cold as entry-level EV prepares for 2025 launch

It might be named after a district in sunny Barcelona, but the all-new Cupra Raval has now been spotted braving the cold as it undergoes more testing in Scandinavia before the supermini-sized EV finally launches next year.

This is the third time in as many months that we’ve seen the highly anticipated Raval out and about, with these latest images reaffirming that the design is sticking very closely to Cupra’s UrbanRebel concepts, the first of which was revealed back in 2021.

The pugnacious styling of those concepts has remained largely intact, marked out by a short wheelbase, large wheels and Cupra’s triangular lighting signatures in both the headlights and rear light bar. Look a little closer and we can see other styling elements from the concept set to make production, including the flush-fitting door handles, although its twin-fin spoiler has been toned down.

We’ve seen other prototypes with less camouflage, showing the rear diffuser-style bumper in a better light, plus some faux side vents that help to give the Raval a more purposeful stance. We expect there’ll be an illuminated Cupra badge in the rear light-bar, just like we’ve seen on the Cupra Tavascan flagship EV.

Cupra designer Rafael Gordo told Auto Express: “We’re really really happy with the Raval design; we were given lots of great elements to work with and think it’s a really pure distillation of Cupra’s design language.”

As for the cabin, Gordo told us: “Inside, we’ve stopped using elements like textured plastics and complicated layering of materials for a simpler look.” However, Cupra will maintain its use of copper-coloured trim elements, ambient lighting and sporty, dark-coloured upholstery and trim.

The Cupra Raval will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB Entry platform (which it will share with the Volkswagen ID.2), and has an expected launch date of early 2025. The Skoda Epiq crossover arriving in 2026 will be based on the same architecture.

Cupra claims its entry-level EV will boast up to 273 miles of range in the right guise, while its front-mounted single motor produces up to 223bhp; enough for a peppy 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds. As with other models on this platform, the Raval will need to factor in some technical compromises to reduce costs, such as the use of a simpler torsion-beam rear suspension.

When it arrives, the Cupra Raval will become the entry point to the up and coming brand, with prices expected to start from around £25,000.

