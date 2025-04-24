Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is a family SUV with sporty flair for £287 a month

Spanish SUV stands out thanks to its racy design, but it’s still a practical car that’s good to drive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 April

By:Shane Wilkinson
24 Apr 2025
Cupra Terramar - front full width
  • Sporty design
  • Premium-feeling, roomy interior
  • Only £286.62 a month

It may only be a matter of months old, but there are already deals aplenty on the Cupra Terramar SUV. 

Like this one from Lease4Less via the Auto Express Find a Car service, which caught our eye. It sees you take the keys to a Terramar for just £286.62 a month. To put this into perspective, that’s cheaper than the Terramar’s sister cars, the new Volkswagen Tayron and the Skoda Kodiaq, despite the Cupra’s sportier character.

This deal requires a modest £3,739.44 as an initial payment, but then it’s that monthly price for a total of three years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 per annum, but should you wish to bump it up to a more flexible 8,000 a year, it’ll cost an additional £17 a month to do so.

The new Terramar sits at the top of Cupra’s SUV range. Judging by the brand’s most recent models, you might expect it to be a pure-electric car, but that’s not the case. Power comes from a selection of petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, with the choice of front- and four-wheel drive.

This deal gives you the entry-level model with the smallest petrol engine, but this is no hardship, as there are plenty of luxuries and sporty touches in keeping with Cupra’s credentials as the performance brand in the Volkswagen Group.

V1 trim gets you 18-inch wheels, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors and a whole heap of safety kit. Cupra also throws in a pair of natty sports front seats trimmed in sustainable materials.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 148bhp, acceleration is punchy enough, and the hybrid system really smooths out the engine’s character. It’s hooked up to a slick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Cupra Terramar - interior

As the sportiest model of the Terramar-Tayron-Kodiaq trio, the Cupra has a slightly more engaging driving experience. The steering is light, but well tuned, and the ride is on the firm side. While this doesn’t sound ideal for a family SUV, it isn’t harsh and helps make the car feel tied down to the road. 

The interior has the usual Cupra combo of an interesting design mixed with a sense of quality – plus lashings of copper-coloured trim and stitching. It's a nice place to be, while there’s plenty of room in the back for passengers, plus a generous 630-litre boot.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar hub page.

Check out the Cupra Terramar deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

