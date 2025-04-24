Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is a family SUV with sporty flair for £287 a month

Sporty design

Premium-feeling, roomy interior

Only £286.62 a month

It may only be a matter of months old, but there are already deals aplenty on the Cupra Terramar SUV.

Like this one from Lease4Less via the Auto Express Find a Car service, which caught our eye. It sees you take the keys to a Terramar for just £286.62 a month. To put this into perspective, that’s cheaper than the Terramar’s sister cars, the new Volkswagen Tayron and the Skoda Kodiaq, despite the Cupra’s sportier character.

This deal requires a modest £3,739.44 as an initial payment, but then it’s that monthly price for a total of three years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 per annum, but should you wish to bump it up to a more flexible 8,000 a year, it’ll cost an additional £17 a month to do so.

The new Terramar sits at the top of Cupra’s SUV range. Judging by the brand’s most recent models, you might expect it to be a pure-electric car, but that’s not the case. Power comes from a selection of petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, with the choice of front- and four-wheel drive.

This deal gives you the entry-level model with the smallest petrol engine, but this is no hardship, as there are plenty of luxuries and sporty touches in keeping with Cupra’s credentials as the performance brand in the Volkswagen Group.