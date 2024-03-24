“The Dacia Spring might be as significant in the 21st century as the Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle were in the 20th”

VAT and me have history. As do the Conservatives, who cruelly increased the tax in 2010, the year David Cameron became Prime Minister. Back then, he looked me in the eye and assured me that his party was “the motorist’s friend.” You sure about that, Dave?

In the years since, I’ve argued that – for sales of new cars in general, and electric cars in particular – Government has excessively profiteered from its greedy 20 per cent VAT. Nobody (not the car makers, retailers or anyone else) enjoys more profit from the sale of factory-fresh EVs than the state.

In 2021, I argued that VAT-related margins on EVs bought by private drivers were “indefensible.” Since then, matters have worsened as inflation bit, and for every mid-sized family EV sold for just over £50,000 (ouch!), the Government cops the best part of £10,000. Don’t expect it to kill or even cut this highly lucrative tax before the imminent General Election. And when, as the polls suggest, a new Labour, Reform UK, Lib-Dem or coalition Government replaces it later this year, the 20 per cent VAT rate will remain.

With all this in mind, makers have no choice but to rely less on politicians and far more on themselves if they’re to morph EVs from the expensive niche products they are now, into the affordable mainstream models they’re supposed to become tomorrow.