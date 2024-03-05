The Dodge Charger has apparently entered “its most ambitious chapter yet” as the American muscle car goes on sale in Europe for the first time. Available with a choice of petrol and electric powertrains, it’ll be left-hand drive only and only available via specialist importer KW Automotive.

In a release issued online, Dodge said: “Charger continues to stand for fearless performance and bold design. Now, as it returns to Europe, a new chapter is about to begin – stay tuned.”

The Charger, which is now offered with a choice of so-called ‘Sixpack’ petrol model and all‑electric ‘Daytona’ variants, has been available in the US for more than 12 months. The American maker confirmed from the outset plans to bring the car to Europe, with no further news until now.

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The base Charger R/T gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, which with 420bhp apparently boasts “the most standard horsepower of any muscle car”. Above this sits the 550bhp Charger Scat Pack with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo ‘high-output’ engine.

But if you thought the electric cars would lack drama, think again. The entry-level electric model – badged Daytona R/T – gets a dual-motor powertrain with 536bhp. The all-singing, all-dancing Daytona Scat Pack boosts this to 670bhp, with a claimed 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds – faster than the brand’s Hellcat Redeye, which features an 808bhp supercharged V8.