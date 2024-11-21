Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

DS promises 466-mile electric range from new coupe SUV

French maker DS has embraced aerodynamics to deliver a coupe SUV with a big driving range

By:Steve Walker
21 Nov 2024
DS coupe-SUV - front action4

DS is about to lift the lid on a new electric SUV with a formidable driving range of up to 466 miles. The Stellantis group’s French premium brand has released a teaser image of the vehicle in a wrap inspired by the livery of its Formula E race car; the gold and black design incorporates prominent ‘750’ numbering on the flank to reference the 750km (466-mile) electric driving range that would rank it amongst the longest range electric cars currently on sale.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re told that the new model’s strong performance on the official WLTP test cycle is down to new technology and “extensive work” on the car’s aerodynamics. The teaser image leaves little to the imagination in terms of the car’s shape and we can see the long arching roofline, which will certainly have aided aerodynamic performance. 

DS also says that it has lowered the bonnet, moved the windscreen rearward and added active air intakes to help with airflow around the car and further help achieve an aero rating of 0.24Cd.

DS coupe-SUV - rear action4

Other stand-out design features include the slim ‘Pixelvision’ headlights with their prominent fang-like daytime running lights jutting down below. At the rear, this motif appears to be replicated by long vertical light bars at the new model’s corners. 

The new DS is set to be revealed in full before the end of this year, with the brand giving it the big sell and saying that it is “meeting its customers' expectations by changing the shape of cars in the SUV class”. 

Earlier this year, DS gave us a glimpse of its future design direction with the SM Tribute concept, but the new SUV doesn’t appear to be inspired by that sleek retro saloon. 

In terms of dimensions the new model appears similar in scale to the existing DS 7 mid-size SUV. That greater emphasis on aerodynamics should help it achieve the headline-grabbing 466-mile range figure, that’s also likely to be supported by a large battery back. 

Similarly sized EVs recently launched by other Stellantis group brands include the Peugeot E-3008 and the Vauxhall Grandland, so there’s a good chance that the new DS will use the same STLA Medium platform as those cars. Either way, it looks like we’ll know more about the DS newcomer very soon.

Top tier cars with rock bottom emissions! These are the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New DS SM Tribute is a 21st Century Citroen SM
DS SM Tribute - front

New DS SM Tribute is a 21st Century Citroen SM

The DS SM Tribute celebrates a decade of the French premium car maker
News
11 Sep 2024
DS almost ready to launch new all-electric coupe SUV
DS flagship SUV (camouflaged test car) - front

DS almost ready to launch new all-electric coupe SUV

The unnamed EV will get the latest technology from parent company Stellantis
News
21 Aug 2024
Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car
DS flagship - exclusive image

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car

The iconic Citroen DS was voted the world’s coolest car by our readers and now DS is aiming for the same success with its new premium flagship
News
15 May 2024

Most Popular

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success
Opinion - cheap EV

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

Mike Rutherford thinks there would be demand for an electric car with a modest 100-mile range if it only cost £10k
Opinion
17 Nov 2024
New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer
New Jaguar logo 1

New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer

Jaguar has revealed its new logos and styling details ahead of its transition into a luxury EV brand
News
19 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content