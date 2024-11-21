DS promises 466-mile electric range from new coupe SUV

DS is about to lift the lid on a new electric SUV with a formidable driving range of up to 466 miles. The Stellantis group’s French premium brand has released a teaser image of the vehicle in a wrap inspired by the livery of its Formula E race car; the gold and black design incorporates prominent ‘750’ numbering on the flank to reference the 750km (466-mile) electric driving range that would rank it amongst the longest range electric cars currently on sale.

We’re told that the new model’s strong performance on the official WLTP test cycle is down to new technology and “extensive work” on the car’s aerodynamics. The teaser image leaves little to the imagination in terms of the car’s shape and we can see the long arching roofline, which will certainly have aided aerodynamic performance.

DS also says that it has lowered the bonnet, moved the windscreen rearward and added active air intakes to help with airflow around the car and further help achieve an aero rating of 0.24Cd.

Other stand-out design features include the slim ‘Pixelvision’ headlights with their prominent fang-like daytime running lights jutting down below. At the rear, this motif appears to be replicated by long vertical light bars at the new model’s corners.

The new DS is set to be revealed in full before the end of this year, with the brand giving it the big sell and saying that it is “meeting its customers' expectations by changing the shape of cars in the SUV class”.

Earlier this year, DS gave us a glimpse of its future design direction with the SM Tribute concept, but the new SUV doesn’t appear to be inspired by that sleek retro saloon.

In terms of dimensions the new model appears similar in scale to the existing DS 7 mid-size SUV. That greater emphasis on aerodynamics should help it achieve the headline-grabbing 466-mile range figure, that’s also likely to be supported by a large battery back.

Similarly sized EVs recently launched by other Stellantis group brands include the Peugeot E-3008 and the Vauxhall Grandland, so there’s a good chance that the new DS will use the same STLA Medium platform as those cars. Either way, it looks like we’ll know more about the DS newcomer very soon.

