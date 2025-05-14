Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New DS No4 hatch takes aims at the VW Golf with hybrid and EV power

New styling and tech, plus a new EV powertrain are on the cards for DS’s high-end hatchback

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 May 2025
DS No4 PHEV - front15

DS Automobiles is hoping a new EV powertrain option and a new name will give its premium Volkswagen Golf-sized hatchback some added street cred when it arrives in the first quarter of 2026. Launched as the DS4, it’s now called DS No4, in line with the all-new DS No8, and adds a full-EV powertrain for the first time, plus some new styling elements and upgraded tech. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The front-mounted e-motor generates 213bhp and draws energy from a 58.3kWh battery pack that’s enough for a claimed 280 miles of range on the WLTP cycle.

The No4 is capable of up to 120kW DC fast charging, topping up the batteries from 20 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. These are not groundbreaking figures, but compare favourably with similarly sized mixed-powertrain rivals such as the Peugeot E-308 that also need to support both ICE and EV layouts. 

The plug-in hybrid No4 has gained its own upgrades, with a more impressive 50-mile electric range thanks to a bigger 14.6kWh battery pack. This powers a 109bhp e-motor that’s integrated into a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and is paired with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 176bhp on its own. DS rates the combined power figure at 222bhp. 

DS No4 PHEV - rear

The entry-level hybrid option combines a 143bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine with a small e-motor and six-speed dual-clutch transmission. DS claims this model can run on e-power for around 50 per cent of the time in urban environments. 

Alongside these technical upgrades is a subtle collection of styling and tech updates; up front, the lights, grille and bonnet have been redesigned for a new lighting signature that extends across the nose. 

The rear end has also been freshened up, with new rear lights connected with a dark chrome strip. Wheel sizes vary between 19 and 20 inches, the latter optional. 

Inside, DS’s intricate design remains but incorporates a larger 10-inch driver’s display screen in addition to the existing 10-inch touchscreen and an additional touchscreen mounted on the centre console. 

With three different powertrains, boot space varies between 430 litres for the hybrid, reducing to 390 litres for the EV and 360 litres for the PHEV. 

Click here for our list of the best family cars...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
