The Fiat Topolino is a Mickey Mouse car

Fiat has paid homage to Disney’s 100th anniversary this year by creating five Mickey Mouse-themed Topolinos. They’ll be exhibited on top of Fiat’s famous Lingotto factory - which also celebrates its centenary in 2023.

To the uninitiated, Fiat’s decision to turn the Citroen Ami-based Topolino into a Disney tribute might seem strange but is actually quite simply explained. ‘Topolino’ means ‘baby or little mouse’ in Italian and also refers to Disney’s iconic character Mickey Mouse - this is how the original Fiat Topolino got its name.

CEO of Fiat, Olivier Francois, spoke at the unveiling of the Mickey Mouse cars: “Fiat and Disney are rooted together as they both celebrate 100th anniversaries. The two Topolinos - the Disney icon and the very first Fiat 500 – have been inspiring art, street art and fashion for decades.”

Each of the five tributes take on different themes and styles. The first features black and white graphics inspired by Disney’s first short film “Steamboat Willie”, another features vibrant artwork from the famous Italian Disney designer Giorgio Cavazzano with references to Mickey Mouse’s recognisable head and ears outline.

There’s also one with an ‘M’ pattern with Mickey’s head on the doors and another one with a colourful abstract design. An “urban twist” comes in the form of a final Topolino finished in graffiti style graphics.

Which is your favourite design? Tell us in the comments section below...