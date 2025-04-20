Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal Alert! Ford Kuga SUV is fun and family-friendly for only £239 a month

Ford’s mid-size SUV offers you tons of kit for an affordable monthly payment

By:Alastair Crooks
20 Apr 2025
Ford Kuga - main image
  • Class-leading driving dynamics
  • Sliding rear bench for added practicality
  • Only £239 a month

If you thought switching to a spacious, family-orientated SUV would mean the end of fun behind the wheel you’d be wrong, because the Ford Kuga has your back. What’s more, the mid-sized SUV is efficient, has bags of equipment and thanks to this deal we tracked down, it’s cheap too.

Found on the Auto Express Find a Car service via TrustFord, this personal contract hire agreement sits over 48 months and requires a £2,873 initial deposit ahead of monthly payments of £239. There’s an annual mileage limit of 5,000 – although for an extra £24 a month, you can up this to 10,000.

This Kuga uses a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, so despite being able to cater to the needs of most families, it’s superb on fuel with an average combined figure of 44.1mpg. Titanium spec brings smaller wheels and softer suspension than the ST-Line variants – although we reckon this is a bonus, as it rides better and feels just about as sharp to drive, with engaging steering and surprising agility. The six-speed manual gearbox gives a positive feel as well.

Space inside the Kuga is brilliant, with rear passengers especially well catered for thanks to the versatility of a sliding (and reclining) rear seat. By sliding that rear seat forward, you can increase the boot capacity from a reasonable 412 litres to a simply huge 645 litres.

While the Kuga’s 2024 facelift brought some exterior tweaks such as a reshaped grille and new light signatures for the front and rear, the interior also got a spruce-up. There you’ll find Ford’s latest SYNC4 infotainment system on a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. This Titanium model also features a rear view camera, keyless entry, adaptive headlights, tinted windows and rain-sensing wipers.  

Ford Kuga - dashboard

Our Car Deal Alert selections are taken directly from the manufacturers or from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. For more deals check out our Ford Kuga deals hub page…

See our Ford Kuga deals

Take a look at the Ford Kuga deal or click above to see all our latest electric Volkswagen deals...

Deals on Ford Kuga rivals

Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008

New in-stock Peugeot 3008Cash £33,498Avg. savings £2,878
New Peugeot 3008

Configure now

Renault Austral

Renault Austral

New in-stock Renault AustralCash £30,947Avg. savings £4,131
New Renault Austral

Configure now

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £27,467Avg. savings £2,233
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

