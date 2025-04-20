Car Deal Alert! Ford Kuga SUV is fun and family-friendly for only £239 a month

Class-leading driving dynamics

Sliding rear bench for added practicality

Only £239 a month

If you thought switching to a spacious, family-orientated SUV would mean the end of fun behind the wheel you’d be wrong, because the Ford Kuga has your back. What’s more, the mid-sized SUV is efficient, has bags of equipment and thanks to this deal we tracked down, it’s cheap too.

Found on the Auto Express Find a Car service via TrustFord, this personal contract hire agreement sits over 48 months and requires a £2,873 initial deposit ahead of monthly payments of £239. There’s an annual mileage limit of 5,000 – although for an extra £24 a month, you can up this to 10,000.

This Kuga uses a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, so despite being able to cater to the needs of most families, it’s superb on fuel with an average combined figure of 44.1mpg. Titanium spec brings smaller wheels and softer suspension than the ST-Line variants – although we reckon this is a bonus, as it rides better and feels just about as sharp to drive, with engaging steering and surprising agility. The six-speed manual gearbox gives a positive feel as well.

Space inside the Kuga is brilliant, with rear passengers especially well catered for thanks to the versatility of a sliding (and reclining) rear seat. By sliding that rear seat forward, you can increase the boot capacity from a reasonable 412 litres to a simply huge 645 litres.

While the Kuga’s 2024 facelift brought some exterior tweaks such as a reshaped grille and new light signatures for the front and rear, the interior also got a spruce-up. There you’ll find Ford’s latest SYNC4 infotainment system on a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. This Titanium model also features a rear view camera, keyless entry, adaptive headlights, tinted windows and rain-sensing wipers.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

