Ford’s Mustang muscle car comes in a variety of flavours these days - from the various V8 sports car options to the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. Now there’s a new model to sit below the outrageous, track-focused Mustang GTD and it’s called the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC.

The latest seventh-generation Mustang has shown its penchant for circuit driving by setting a blistering Nurburgring lap time in range-topping GTD guise. The new Dark Horse SC version looks to take the GTD’s ferocity and package it into a slightly more accessible, road-biased form. It’s positioned as an alternative to the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3, BMW M4 CSL and its American arch-rival, the Corvette.

Pricing for the Dark Horse SC hasn’t been announced, though order books in the US open this spring with customer deliveries by the summer. UK availability hasn’t been announced either, but considering Ford’s willingness to bring the GTD here in limited numbers at over £300,000 a pop - there doesn’t seem to be any reason why the Dark Horse SC couldn’t follow. If it does come here expect the SC to cost lots more than the standard Mustang - which starts from just under £60,000 and is currently available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with an average saving of almost £5,000.