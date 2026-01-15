Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC revealed with supercharged V8
The SC version of the Dark Horse should bring GTD engineering to a lower price point
Ford’s Mustang muscle car comes in a variety of flavours these days - from the various V8 sports car options to the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. Now there’s a new model to sit below the outrageous, track-focused Mustang GTD and it’s called the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC.
The latest seventh-generation Mustang has shown its penchant for circuit driving by setting a blistering Nurburgring lap time in range-topping GTD guise. The new Dark Horse SC version looks to take the GTD’s ferocity and package it into a slightly more accessible, road-biased form. It’s positioned as an alternative to the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3, BMW M4 CSL and its American arch-rival, the Corvette.
Pricing for the Dark Horse SC hasn’t been announced, though order books in the US open this spring with customer deliveries by the summer. UK availability hasn’t been announced either, but considering Ford’s willingness to bring the GTD here in limited numbers at over £300,000 a pop - there doesn’t seem to be any reason why the Dark Horse SC couldn’t follow. If it does come here expect the SC to cost lots more than the standard Mustang - which starts from just under £60,000 and is currently available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with an average saving of almost £5,000.
When we tested the standard Mustang Dark Horse in 2024 we didn’t feel like it needed any more oomph - but Ford clearly disagreed. The naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine from the standard Mustang Dark Horse which ‘only’ puts out 500bhp is gone, instead the Dark Horse SC gets the GTD’s engine. It’s a 5.2-litre V8 which is supercharged (Ford hasn’t confirmed this yet, but the ‘SC’ part of the name is probably a clue). Whether or not it’ll be tuned to the same mammoth 815bhp you find in the GTD remains to be seen.
It’s not known what changes Ford has made to the exhaust system, but instead of the twin pipe exits of the GTD or the circular quad-tips of the Dark Horse, the SC gets a set of four rather distinctive rectangular exhaust tips. The result is a “heart-puming soundtrack”, according to Ford.
Considering the GTD-derived engine under the bonnet, it’s not too surprising that Ford has ditched the Dark Horse’s choice of a 10-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual. But instead of gaining the eight-speed automatic that’s rear-mounted ‘transaxle’ in the GTD, the Dark Horse SC has a unique dual-clutch seven-speed auto, which we assume sits at the front of the car.
With a whole load of extra power expected from that supercharged V8, it’s also not a surprise that Ford has fettled the Dark Horse’s chassis to create the new SC. The Mustang’s MagneRide dampers get new springs and there are also new sway bars, strut braces, knuckles (front and rear), control arms, unique steering tie rods and a revised steering geometry. The wheels are the same 19-inch items as on the Dark Horse, though the SC sees them wrapped in Pirelli P Zero rubber.
In comparison to the Dark Horse, the SC gains a number of visual tweaks that aren’t just there for show. According to Ford, some of the aerodynamic modifications were adopted by the Mustang GTD race team too. The SC features a new aluminium bonnet with carbon-fibre venting and a revised front bumper, also with extra venting for that supercharged V8. To the rear there’s a new spoiler and a new bumper with the SC’s unique exhaust tips integrated.
If you want an even more focused Dark Horse SC (but still aren’t ready for the extreme GTD), Ford has you covered with a ‘Track Pack’. Essentially this adds 20-inch carbon wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a more aggressive suspension set up and more aggressive aerodynamics with a new rear spoiler helping to provide 281kg of rear downforce at 180mph. In total, 68kg of weight is removed as part of the Track Pack.
The interior of the Dark Horse SC takes inspiration from the GTD. It gets the same flat-bottom steering wheel which is stitched in red and wrapped in alcantara while also featuring carbon fibre elements. Elsewhere there are a set of body-hugging Recaro sports seats and more carbon on the centre console and surrounding the air vents.
