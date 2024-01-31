Fancy new Ford Transit Connect gets plug-in hybrid power with a 68-mile EV range

Meet the new third-generation Ford Transit Connect: the slightly bigger brother to the recently launched Ford Transit Courier, and Ford’s latest entry in the small van market to rival the Renault Kangoo, Nissan Townstar, Citroen Berlingo and Volkswagen Caddy Cargo.

As you’d hope, the new Transit Connect offers more load space than its predecessor. Standard wheelbase models offer up to 3.1 cubic metres, while long wheelbase ups this to 3.7 cubic metres, though Ford claims both can accommodate two euro pallets.

Meanwhile, the five-seat Transit Connect Kombi gets a unique flexible seating mechanism, allowing the second row of seats to fold flat and upwards to create a full-height bulkhead, and offer between 2.5 and 3.1 cubic metres of cargo space, depending on the chosen wheelbase.

Ford has also increased the tech onboard for the latest Transit Connect. The 10-inch digital instrument cluster is paired with a 10-inch central touchscreen, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Two USB-C charging ports capable of 45 watts for charging laptops or tools on the go feature as well. Boosting the safety provision are advanced driver assistance systems such as evasive steering assist, exit warning and blind spot information .

Ford Transit Connect PHEV

While the rest of the Transit line-up – including mid-size Transit Custom and full-size Transit – are all available as EVs, the range-topping Transit Connect opts for a plug-in hybrid powertrain instead.