Genesis cars to grow bigger, posher and faster as brand exits the mainstream

The premium Korean brand is going for prestigious and profitable with its future models

By:Jordan Katsianis
7 Apr 2025
Genesis Neolun concept - front

Genesis isn’t being tempted into launching smaller or more affordable models as it readies its next wave of new products. Instead, it’s going full-speed ahead with larger, more expensive and more profitable cars that will cement it as a true global player, not just in the premium car market, but the luxury car market too. 

This will start with a new full-sized SUV that’ll be revealed at the New York Auto Show in May. We asked Genesis’ director of design, Luc Donckerwolke, what was in store for the future of the brand to which he told us: “You have seen it already with the new Neolun concept, which is a new flagship of the brand. Which will be the new flagship of the brand.”

This replaces the traditional notion that the top model in most premium car brand ranges is usually a four-door saloon, with Donckerwolke explaining that: “Flagship was the traditional three-box sedan, but now we have SUVs that are becoming flagships, too.” Yet Genesis is only too aware of the fierce competition in the global premium car market. At the top of its range it wants to offer customers choice between vehicle types to help differentiate its offering from rivals.

“Genesis will have a variety of typologies at the flagship level, and [we] are ready to put them into production.” He said. 

This strategy can be seen in action thanks to the brand’s latest concept cars revealed at the Seoul Mobility Show, including the striking two-door coupe and convertible version of the flagship Genesis G90. Genesis head of product planning, Marc Choi, said: “Genesis doesn’t do pure concept cars without an intention of putting it into production; it’s our job now to put the business case together.”

“We’re not interested in smaller models, as we’re not chasing volume, but rather profitability and prestige… This is not about the risk of cannibalising sales from Hyundai and Kia, but maximising profitability and raising the brand’s profile.”

This strategy also answers questions about which models in the current Genesis range will be replaced and which won’t, with the BMW 3 Series-sized G70 saloon and shooting brake not actively under consideration for replacement. Choi continued: “G70 is difficult because again it’s in that smaller end of the market and there’s not much profitability there. This is why we’re focusing on 80 and 90 models.”

Genesis G90 - front

Magma performance brand

The Genesis’ high performance Magma brand is a key part of this, too, as every Genesis model will feature its own Magma variant. Yet Genesis isn’t set on creating a distinct sub brand, such as Hyundai N. Instead, it’s planning Magma cars that will either be totally redeveloped with a bespoke powertrain and chassis setup - as per the forthcoming GV60 Magma - or something less dramatic with only tweaks to an existing powertrain and chassis setup. 

“What we’re doing with Magma is defining a Genesis driving character that we call ‘solid and agile’”, said Marc Choi. “Whether that’s paired with a high powered powertrain, or something with enough power, [we’re not yet sure]. It’s how we manage that power and integrate driving excitement which is more important.”

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

