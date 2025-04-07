Genesis cars to grow bigger, posher and faster as brand exits the mainstream

“Genesis will have a variety of typologies at the flagship level, and [we] are ready to put them into production.” He said.

This strategy can be seen in action thanks to the brand’s latest concept cars revealed at the Seoul Mobility Show, including the striking two-door coupe and convertible version of the flagship Genesis G90. Genesis head of product planning, Marc Choi, said: “Genesis doesn’t do pure concept cars without an intention of putting it into production; it’s our job now to put the business case together.”

“We’re not interested in smaller models, as we’re not chasing volume, but rather profitability and prestige… This is not about the risk of cannibalising sales from Hyundai and Kia, but maximising profitability and raising the brand’s profile.”

This strategy also answers questions about which models in the current Genesis range will be replaced and which won’t, with the BMW 3 Series-sized G70 saloon and shooting brake not actively under consideration for replacement. Choi continued: “G70 is difficult because again it’s in that smaller end of the market and there’s not much profitability there. This is why we’re focusing on 80 and 90 models.”

Magma performance brand

The Genesis’ high performance Magma brand is a key part of this, too, as every Genesis model will feature its own Magma variant. Yet Genesis isn’t set on creating a distinct sub brand, such as Hyundai N. Instead, it’s planning Magma cars that will either be totally redeveloped with a bespoke powertrain and chassis setup - as per the forthcoming GV60 Magma - or something less dramatic with only tweaks to an existing powertrain and chassis setup.

“What we’re doing with Magma is defining a Genesis driving character that we call ‘solid and agile’”, said Marc Choi. “Whether that’s paired with a high powered powertrain, or something with enough power, [we’re not yet sure]. It’s how we manage that power and integrate driving excitement which is more important.”

