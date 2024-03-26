Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Massive Genesis Neolun concept previews all-electric GV90 flagship SUV

The Neolun is Genesis’ first “full-size electric SUV concept” and comes with a host of advanced technological features

by: Alastair Crooks
26 Mar 2024
Alongside the launch of its GV60 Magma performance car, Genesis has announced the Genesis Neolun concept. It points towards a large, electric SUV that could become the new Genesis GV90. 

Although technical details haven’t been revealed, it’s clear the Neolun is much larger than the firm's current largest SUV - the GV80. With it’s all-electric powertrain, we expect the Neolun in GV90 production form to go up against the Volvo EX90, Range Rover EV, Mercedes EQS SUV and BMW iX

It’s likely that the Neolun will sit on Hyundai-Kia’s E-GMP architecture. It could use the same setup as the similarly-sized Kia EV9, which would mean a 76.1kWh battery or, more likely given Genesis’ premium aspirations, a 99.8kWh battery. In the Kia this is enough for a range of up to 336-miles. 

The Neolun name comes from a combination of the Greek “neo”, meaning new, and the Latin “luna” - combining to make “new moon”. “Neolun was inspired by Korea’s iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars,” said Genesis Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke. 

Genesis Neolun concept - rear5

Genesis says the exterior “revolves around the concept of reductive design”, for a clean, simple look. The front end features a similar headlight design to that seen on several recent concepts from Genesis, with two lines wrapping around the side of the car - broken up by the front wheel arch. Diamond-shaped grille inserts are found in the lower intake on the front - a common Genesis design trait. The rear continues the headlight lines of the front with two parallel light bars. 

Around the side we can see the upright profile in full, there’s also a set of eye-catching wheels, no door handles and no B-pillars - something Genesis says “maximises passenger convenience during entry and exit”. Electric side steps automatically activate when the doors open, to make it easier for passengers to get in and out. 

Inside, there’s a massive central screen on the dash. There’s a dial on the centre console, but judging from the current crop of Genesis cars this would control the gears rather than a BMW iDrive-style knob for the screen. The front-row seats can swivel to face the rear seats and above there are two screens that fold out of the ceiling. The leather is finished in ‘Royal Indigo’ and is matched to ‘Purple Silk’ coloured leather elsewhere in the cabin, combined with a dark-coloured real wood floor. 

The Neolun will arrive in the UK although specific dates haven’t been revealed yet. We expect it’ll sit north of the £100,000 mark on price to enter the rapidly-growing luxury electric SUV market.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

