The Honda Civic has got an angry new look

Honda Civic facelift introduces new look for 11th-generation model

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Aug 2025
Honda Civic facelift - front 3/49

With the new Prelude coming in early 2026 and the current Civic entering its fourth year on sale, Honda has decided it’s the right time to give its hybrid Toyota Corolla rival a revamp. 

All three trim levels come down by over £1,900, with the entry Elegance now costing £33,795, the mid-spec Sport £35,395 and the range-topping Advance £38,695. 

Also changed for the revised Civic are the looks. “Refined in response to customer feedback”, according to Honda (and to keep the Civic looking fresh alongside the upcoming Prelude), there’s a more aggressive front bumper and lower grille, with the latter finished in gloss black, and a new upper grille and trim around the headlight for what the brand described as a “sharper, sportier look”. 

The Civic also loses its front fog lights to “further streamline the design”, with improved LED headlights ensuring visibility is maintained. Down the side there are new 18-inch two-tone, diamond-cut alloys (grey for Advance and black for Sport trims), plus a gloss black finish to the window surrounds. 

Honda has also switched up the colour choice with Seabed Blue (a finish we’ve seen on the HR-V already) replacing Premium Crystal Blue. Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl and Premium Crystal Red Metallic are kept from before.

Honda has tweaked the Civic’s cabin too with a new black headliner, matte chrome detailing on the air vents and on the top Advance trim, ambient lighting and footwell lights. Sport adds a heated steering wheel (new for the Civic) and as standard every version gets the same 10.2-inch driver’s display albeit with improved graphics. Elegance also now gets wireless smartphone charging on the centre console. 

Honda Civic facelift - dashboard9

The Civic’s hybrid engine and CVT transmission remain unchanged so there’s a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum output of 181bhp and 315Nm of torque. The Civic’s efficiency has improved however, from 56.5mpg to a combined 60.1mpg. Acceleration remains the same as before at 7.9 seconds to 62mph.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

