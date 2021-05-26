New Hyundai Ioniq 7: electric seven-seat goliath SUV spotted testing

Hyundai continues to toil away on its new all-electric seven-seat SUV, the Ioniq 7, ahead of its worldwide debut in 2024. Previewed by the Hyundai Seven concept in 2021, the long-awaited flagship EV will borrow much of its futuristic design language from the existing Ioniq 5 family car and Ioniq 6 saloon, while technical details will closely resemble those of the newly launched Kia EV9.

The test car we’ve snapped out and about in Germany is still covered in heavy camouflage, but can see that the Ioniq 7 has a very bluff front end with a large set of vertical running lights embedded in the bumper and horizontal headlights above them. We expect both light units feature the pixel-style LED design that is a signature of the Ioniq sub-brand’s models. Poking out from behind the camouflage, we can also see some black wheelarch cladding that’s similar to the new Hyundai Kona’s.

Looking at the side profile of the Ioniq 7, we can see its windscreen is steeply raked and the roofline gently slopes towards the rear, unlike the Kia EV9 which is more boxy. That suggests the Ioniq 7’s design will follow more closely in the footsteps of the svelte Ioniq 6 saloon, which should help with the large SUV’s aerodynamics and range, but could impact headroom for those seating in the rearmost seats.

The final car isn’t going to feature such an extreme interior as seen on the original concept, so the rear-opening doors and boldly minimalist design won’t be carried over. Instead, the road-going Ioniq 7 is likely to borrow heavily from the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, including their dual 12.3-inch display setup, but running the brand’s latest software that debuted on the new Kona. Physical buttons and separate climate controls are sure to feature too, while top-spec versions may come with digital wing mirrors, like those found on the Ioniq 6.