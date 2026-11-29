Verdict

Hyundai is hoping to take a larger slice of the small SUV pie with its second-generation Bayon. The eye-catching exterior design will grab more attention than its predecessor ever did, while the interior is larger and better aligned with Hyundai’s latest models in terms of technology and fit and finish. While the coarse Indian market petrol engine we tried won’t come to Europe and is no great loss, the prospect of hybrid power and more efficient petrol engine options should appeal to those who want an easy-to-live-with alternative to an EV.

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An all-new Hyundai Bayon goes on sale in 2027 with an edgy SUV design that suggests the company has ditched the supermini-like image of old in a bid to capture more of the market.

It isn’t only the exterior that’s new, though, and while the European model is still undergoing development, we took the opportunity to try out the Indian-market Bayon to get a feel for this crucial new model.

For that reason, there are a few caveats. While the Bayon made in India for South Africa and other countries looks more or less the same inside and out as the variant that will hit the UK next year, the space is subtly divided up in a different manner, with slightly more legroom in the Indian car at the expense of luggage space. UK cars will get a 440-litre boot, which is usefully more than before, and on par with the popular Ford Puma.