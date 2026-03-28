Does somebody at SEAT UK have a sense of humour? If you listen to commercial radio, you may have caught ads promoting finance offers on the firm’s Arona SUV and Ibiza supermini that are underscored by the eighties hit ‘Forever Young’ by Alphaville. This is pretty ironic when you consider that they’re two of the oldest models currently available anywhere on the new-car market.

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But SEAT is soldiering on with its dynamic duo, and has given them some handy updates to keep them competitive. We’ve lined up the Arona here, and with its upright looks, 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and lack of hybrid tech, it feels like an old-school small SUV – but is that necessarily a bad thing?

To find out how it fares, we’ve lined up another facelifted small SUV, the Hyundai Bayon. The Korean model has been around for five years, so is a spring chicken next to the nine-year-old Arona. As well as a fresher look, the Bayon has also benefitted from the arrival of a new Black Line trim level.

Both cars have their work cut out to stand out in the competitive small SUV class, but they have low running costs and practicality on their side. The question is, which one do we think offers the best option at this price point?