A brand-new generation of the Hyundai Tucson is just around the corner, and the latest spy shots show the Korean giant has gone all-out by introducing a striking new design language and cutting-edge interior tech.

Due to be revealed in the next few months, the next-gen Tucson has ambitions to be one of the country’s highest-selling cars, fending off the Nissan Qashqai, Volkswagen Tiguan, and a tranche of new Chinese rivals.

Spied testing in its final development stages here in Europe, the new Tucson will be part of a huge new product offensive from Hyundai, which will also include a new Bayon and Kona, plus eventually an updated Santa Fe.

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Hyundai has so far revealed very little technical information regarding the new Tucson. Yet the company has released lots of range-wide details of elements we could expect to see on the next-gen car, including a tough-looking Hyundai Elantra-inspired exterior, a hi-tech interior, and fresh hybrid powertrains.

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What will the new Hyundai Tucson look like?

Hyundai’s new design era is just about to start, so we have a fairly clear understanding of what the next Tucson will look like. Last year, the company’s chief exterior designer, Simon Loasby, told us: “Art of Steel is our next-generation design language that we launched last year, and you’ll see that on multiple new models.