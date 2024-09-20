Ineos Grenadier production halted due to supply issues

The Ineos Grenadier may be virtually unstoppable off-road, but it’s hit a roadblock in production thanks to a missing trim piece that a supplier cannot provide due to what has been described as “a pre-insolvency situation”. Neither the supplier, nor the trim piece, has been named.

This issue could mean production of the Grenadier in France might not restart at the Hambach facility until 2025. A spokesperson told Automotive News Europe: “At the moment we are operating a conservative scenario which would see us get back to full production rates by 2025.”

The spokesperson also said the firm would “leave no stone unturned to catch up with demand”. Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder added: “I know that the [supplier] is working really hard to try and turn around their business and I want to give them every opportunity to do that.”

The issue not only affects the Grenadier, which has been in showrooms since 2023, but also the Quartermaster pick-up truck, which went on sale in the UK recently.

Ineos is cued up to launch in several key markets, including China and Mexico, so the issue obviously comes at an inconvenient time.

The all-electric Fusilier has already been pushed back to 2028, with the firm citing slow EV uptake and industry uncertainties for the delay.

