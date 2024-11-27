New Jaecoo 7 targets VW T-Roc and Toyota C-HR with sub-£30k price tag

Orders have opened for the new Jaecoo 7 - a premium, C-segment SUV that Jaecoo hopes will be able to secure a solid foundation in the UK for the Chinese brand.

The ‘Jaecoo’ name might not be familiar to many of you, but its parent company Chery is the largest exporter of cars in China and has Omoda under its wing, not to mention ties with Jaguar Land Rover. The Jaecoo brand is pitched as a more premium alternative to Omoda - although the Jaecoo 7 is priced from £29,435, meaning it will rival the Volkswagen T-Roc and Toyota C-HR.

Two powertrains are offered: a 1.6-litre petrol with or with plug-in hybrid technology. The PHEV model is understandably more expensive, at £35,065, but that still makes it roughly £4,000 cheaper than a plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR.

At 4,500 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and 1,680mm tall, the Jaecoo 7 is larger in every dimension than its rivals from Volkswagen and Toyota, and the exterior design certainly gives off a blocky, off-road character. During our test drive of the Jaecoo, we found the tall profile resulted in plenty of headroom all around, with lots of legroom for six-feet-tall adults to sit comfortably in the rear. There’s also a 412-litre boot.

The Jaecoo 7’S 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol-engine variant delivers 145bhp and 275Nm of torque, with a WLTP-rated efficiency figure of 37.7mpg. The PHEV powertrain, available on front-wheel-drive models (there’s an option for four-wheel drive), features a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 18.3kW battery that provides an all-electric range of 56 miles and a combined fuel efficiency of 403mpg. The plug-in hybrid’s total output is 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. For the European market, Jaecoo has also revised the damping and spring rates, plus introduced thicker anti-roll bars on the Jaecoo 7.