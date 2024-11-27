Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Jaecoo 7 targets VW T-Roc and Toyota C-HR with sub-£30k price tag

Four-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid power is offered on Jaecoo’s first UK model

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Nov 2024
Jaecoo 7 - white front9

Orders have opened for the new Jaecoo 7 - a premium, C-segment SUV that Jaecoo hopes will be able to secure a solid foundation in the UK for the Chinese brand. 

The ‘Jaecoo’ name might not be familiar to many of you, but its parent company Chery is the largest exporter of cars in China and has Omoda under its wing, not to mention ties with Jaguar Land Rover. The Jaecoo brand is pitched as a more premium alternative to Omoda - although the Jaecoo 7 is priced from £29,435, meaning it will rival the Volkswagen T-Roc and Toyota C-HR

Two powertrains are offered: a 1.6-litre petrol with or with plug-in hybrid technology. The PHEV model is understandably more expensive, at £35,065, but that still makes it roughly £4,000 cheaper than a plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR.

At 4,500 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and 1,680mm tall, the Jaecoo 7 is larger in every dimension than its rivals from Volkswagen and Toyota, and the exterior design certainly gives off a blocky, off-road character. During our test drive of the Jaecoo, we found the tall profile resulted in plenty of headroom all around, with lots of legroom for six-feet-tall adults to sit comfortably in the rear. There’s also a 412-litre boot. 

Jaecoo 7 - white rear9

The Jaecoo 7’S 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol-engine variant delivers 145bhp and 275Nm of torque, with a WLTP-rated efficiency figure of 37.7mpg. The PHEV powertrain, available on front-wheel-drive models (there’s an option for four-wheel drive), features a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 18.3kW battery that provides an all-electric range of 56 miles and a combined fuel efficiency of 403mpg. The plug-in hybrid’s total output is 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. For the European market, Jaecoo has also revised the damping and spring rates, plus introduced thicker anti-roll bars on the Jaecoo 7. 

The four-wheel-drive version has an impressive 600mm wading depth, and has driving modes including Sand, Mud, Snow and ‘Off-road’. With off-road ability obviously a part of the car's focus, the Jaecoo 7 has approach and departure angles of 21 and 29 degrees respectively, and there’s even a simulated differential lock. 

Two trim levels will be offered with the Jaecoo 7: Deluxe and Luxury. The Deluxe is only offered on the two-wheel drive 1.6-litre petrol model and gets a 13.8-inch touchscreen, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a wireless smartphone charger, heated synthetic leather seats, a full-length panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting. 

‘Luxury’ trim costs £32,850 on the all-wheel drive 1.6-litre petrol model and £35,065 on the plug-in hybrid. This brings a 14.8-inch touchscreen, with a 10.25-inch screen and head-up display (HUD) for the driver. There’s also a heated steering wheel, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and lumber support and ventilation for the driver’s seat. 

 Jaecoo has announced that its small SUV has been given a full five-star Euro NCAP rating, and will come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty. The company says first UK deliveries of the Jaecoo 7 can be expected from January 2025. 

What do you think of the Jaecoo 7? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

