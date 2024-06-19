Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Freelander EV brand born from Jaguar Land Rover and Chery partnership

Co-developed models will initially be built for China, expanding into global markets later

by: Jordan Katsianis
19 Jun 2024
Land Rover Freelander

Jaguar Land Rover and Chery have announced a letter of intent for the co-development of a new range of electric vehicles for their joint venture, CJLR. These cars be initially tailored for the Chinese market, but will later find their way into more global markets under a new ‘Freelander’ brand – a reference to Land Rover’s former compact SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The partnership will leverage the individual strengths of the brands, utilising Chery’s production, development resources and scale, together with the design capabilities of Land Rover. All the vehicles will be SUVs built under licence using Chery vehicle architecture and given the Freelander branding. 

This will build on CJLR’s current activities which include production of the Chinese-market long wheelbase versions of the Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar XE and Jaguar XF

Commenting on the announcement, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said “Today we are taking this important strategic step for JLR, one which underlines our ongoing commitment to China and complements our existing business in China.  We believe that working together to develop new models of collaboration for the world’s largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle market, combined with the appeal of the Freelander brand, promises a very exciting future for CJLR.”

No specific models have been announced as yet, but with the rapid development of EVs in China and their emphasis on tech and connectivity, we expect these new Freelander models to be sleek and futuristic, with large digital interfaces and lots of cabin space. 

Given the rapid timings of EV development in China, and the fact that much of the technical architecture will be taken directly from existing Chery projects, we could expect to see production cars in the next two to three years. 

It shouldn’t take too long for these models to then be introduced into other markets such as Europe or the UK, either. The cars should be able to utilise JLR’s existing distribution and dealer networks, giving the company a new line of more affordable ‘Freelander’ models beyond their existing ‘houses’ of Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Jaguar Land Rover pledges £1 million for UK police to battle car thefts
Range Rover Sport - front
News

Jaguar Land Rover pledges £1 million for UK police to battle car thefts

The British automotive giant has donated even more cash to help police forces tackle the UK’s rise in car theft crime
11 Jun 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
12 Mar 2024
Jaguar Land Rover pays for more police at UK ports to curb exports of stolen cars
Ships at port
News

Jaguar Land Rover pays for more police at UK ports to curb exports of stolen cars

The Range Rover maker spends ‘several hundred thousand pounds’ in effort to thwart stolen car exports from the UK
7 Feb 2024
Exclusive: Jaguar Land Rover boss sets the record straight on thefts, insurance, parts supply, electrification and more
JLR interview
News

Exclusive: Jaguar Land Rover boss sets the record straight on thefts, insurance, parts supply, electrification and more

JLR’s UK managing director, Patrick McGillycuddy, talks to us about the issues facing the business and its big future plans…
3 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Ford Explorer review
Ford Explorer 2024 - front
In-depth reviews

Ford Explorer review

Ford’s long-awaited electric SUV drives well, has some neat touches and impresses for efficiency
18 Jun 2024
New Nissan Leaf is an SUV! 2025 model gets advanced tech and concept car looks
Nissan Leaf exclusive image
News

New Nissan Leaf is an SUV! 2025 model gets advanced tech and concept car looks

The next-generation Nissan Leaf will transform into an SUV inspired by the Chill-Out concept and our exclusive image previews how it could look
16 Jun 2024
New Audi e-tron GT facelift ups the power to a colossal 912bhp
Audi RS e-tron GT Performance - front
News

New Audi e-tron GT facelift ups the power to a colossal 912bhp

The Audi e-tron GT has been updated for 2024, while new entry-level S and flagship RS Performance models join the line-up
17 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content