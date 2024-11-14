New Jaguar GT caught testing ahead of £130k EV’s 2025 reveal

Jaguar’s radical new future has begun to take shape with its £130,000 electric four-door GT commencing on-road testing ahead of its official reveal in summer 2025.

Jaguar is undergoing a huge change – ending UK sales of its entire current range of cars, ahead of a new line-up of high-end luxury electric models – with the new GT leading the way when first customer deliveries land in the second half of 2026.

In the pictures of the disguised prototype released by Jaguar, a big shift in design is evident, with the long bonnet and low-slung lines in stark contrast to the SUVs and saloons that recently ended production for UK customers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Although carefully hidden by the cladding, the new GT also appears to have a more bluff and square front end than the curvy style of previous Jaguars, with what could be a long, slender headlight treatment.

Though there are no shots of the rear, it looks to have strong and pronounced haunches, with the roofline tapering inwards towards the back end.

The as-yet-unnamed four-door GT will be the first car on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture platform that will underpin a trio of models planned as part of the brand’s upward move to a luxury high-end positioning, with six-figure price tags.

Although technical details are still scarce, the car will be built at JLR’s Solihull plant, and a range of well over 400 miles is expected.

The new GT will be previewed by a concept car to be unveiled at Miami Art Week on the evening of 2 December, or 1am on 3 December UK time.

JLR Chief Executive Adrian Mardell said the next stage in Jaguar’s transformation will “be incredible, jaw-dropping and copy nothing”, and that he has “never been more confident in Jaguar in the past 25 years, in what Jaguar needs to be, the client base it needs to seek and what it needs in order to be successful”.

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars on sale...