Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Jaguar GT caught testing ahead of £130k EV’s 2025 reveal

Jaguar's new four-door GT has been caught testing for the first time as the British brand prepares for a luxury overhaul

By:Paul Barker
14 Nov 2024
Jaguar GT spyshot 13

Jaguar’s radical new future has begun to take shape with its £130,000 electric four-door GT commencing on-road testing ahead of its official reveal in summer 2025. 

Jaguar is undergoing a huge change – ending UK sales of its entire current range of cars, ahead of a new line-up of high-end luxury electric models – with the new GT leading the way when first customer deliveries land in the second half of 2026. 

In the pictures of the disguised prototype released by Jaguar, a big shift in design is evident, with the long bonnet and low-slung lines in stark contrast to the SUVs and saloons that recently ended production for UK customers. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Although carefully hidden by the cladding, the new GT also appears to have a more bluff and square front end than the curvy style of previous Jaguars, with what could be a long, slender headlight treatment.

Jaguar GT spyshots 33

Though there are no shots of the rear, it looks to have strong and pronounced haunches, with the roofline tapering inwards towards the back end. 

The as-yet-unnamed four-door GT will be the first car on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture platform that will underpin a trio of models planned as part of the brand’s upward move to a luxury high-end positioning, with six-figure price tags. 

Although technical details are still scarce, the car will be built at JLR’s Solihull plant, and a range of well over 400 miles is expected. 

The new GT will be previewed by a concept car to be unveiled at Miami Art Week on the evening of 2 December, or 1am on 3 December UK time. 

JLR Chief Executive Adrian Mardell said the next stage in Jaguar’s transformation will “be incredible, jaw-dropping and copy nothing”, and that he has “never been more confident in Jaguar in the past 25 years, in what Jaguar needs to be, the client base it needs to seek and what it needs in order to be successful”.

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Land Rover’s theft problems subside as stolen car numbers hit three-year low
Land Rover Defender - front tracking

Land Rover’s theft problems subside as stolen car numbers hit three-year low

A package of measures implemented by Jaguar Land Rover to address the issue of its cars being stolen seems to be doing the trick
News
8 Nov 2024
Reveal of Jaguar’s ‘Reimagined’ future set for 2 December
2023 Jaguar XE - badge

Reveal of Jaguar’s ‘Reimagined’ future set for 2 December

Jaguar will unveil the next stage of its electric future at the upcoming Miami Fashion Week
News
8 Nov 2024
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
6 Nov 2024
Jaguar confirms end of new UK cars sales until 2026
Jaguar I-Pace - front cornering

Jaguar confirms end of new UK cars sales until 2026

Sales ends on entire Jaguar line-up ahead of 2026 relaunch as luxury electric brand
News
1 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each
Land Rover Defender Octa - front action

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each

Buyers aren’t being deterred by the hefty asking price for the most powerful Defender yet, with 2,900 already signing up worldwide
News
12 Nov 2024
Mazda CX-60 is now more comfortable thanks to 2025 updates
Mazda CX-60 - front 3/4 static

Mazda CX-60 is now more comfortable thanks to 2025 updates

Mazda’s SUV has picked up some worthy trim and technical updates
News
13 Nov 2024
Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget hybrid SUV?
Dacia Duster and MG ZS - front tracking

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget hybrid SUV?

The new Dacia Duster and MG ZS are the UK’s cheapest small SUVs. Which makes more sense in hybrid form?
Car group tests
13 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content