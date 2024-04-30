New Jeep Wrangler facelift 2024 review: great off-road, but too expensive

However, we noticed that because of the way the bonnet is shaped, it’s sometimes difficult to see the flared fenders, and tell where the wheels are without leaning forward a great deal. This makes the car difficult to place both off and on-road, despite making the Wrangler feel surprisingly compact.

Although that could also be because of the slightly cramped cabin, which feels only just wide enough to fit two adults up front. There’s barely enough space for the auto-only Wrangler’s two pedals – making us very glad there’s no manual option – but that also means there’s nowhere to put your left foot, forcing anyone particularly long limbed to drive with awkwardly crossed legs.

We were thankful for the standard-fit nine-speaker Alpine sound system, which helps distract from the amount of noise produced by the chunky rubber on the Wrangler Rubicon – very noticeable at higher speeds. That said, we tested the more road-biased Wrangler Sahara model (with much less aggressive tyres) to see how they change things, and didn’t notice that much of a difference here.

While other markets can have the Wrangler with a V6 or V8 engine, or even a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Wrangler 4xe, the UK only gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol. It’s not the sweetest sounding engine, but the amount of grunt gives the Wrangler an impressive turn of pace. That said, this isn’t the most enjoyable car to drive on twisty roads, where the Wrangler tends to pitch and roll, jostling any occupants as it goes.

The eight-speed automatic kicks down hard when you plant your foot on the accelerator, but the drivetrain quickly settles down once you ease off. Meanwhile, the steering is slow, so you’ll be crossing your arms and shuffling the wheel lots around town and in tight car parks. Thankfully it isn't overly heavy.

Prices for the new Jeep Wrangler start from £61,125, or £63,125 for the beefed up Rubicon model. That’s dangerous territory, because the more desirable, more spacious but no less capable Land Rover Defender has a similar starting price, whether you’re looking at the two-door Defender 90 or four-door Defender 110.

Diehard Jeep fans are unlikely to be put off by the Wrangler’s compromises – especially those planning to spend even more modifying the car for hardcore adventuring. But consider it food for thought for anyone looking at the wider field of 4x4s for their next car.