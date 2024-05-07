Chunky new Kia EV3 to be revealed on 23 May

Mark your calendar, because on 23 May the covers will be torn off the all-new, all-electric Kia EV3: a chunky small SUV that'll rival the Volvo EX30, Renault Megane E-Tech and newly launched MINI Aceman.

Kia has also released the first official images of the EV3, and they seem to confirm our predictions that the road-going version will look almost identical to the concept car we saw last year.

These images show that the EV3 will have a stubby, bluff front end and generally very boxy shape – which it seems is extremely on trend at the moment. Then there’s the EV3’s ultra-slim daytime running light design, which Kia refers to as ‘Star Map’ lighting – an element borrowed from the Kia EV9 seven-seater flagship.

We also get a glimpse of the angular wheelarch cladding and front bumper that, along with some other exterior trim, have been made from nearly 30kg of recycled plastics.

Meanwhile, the rear gets sharp, pronounced wheelarches and a heavily sloped rear windscreen. There’s a small roof spoiler and a vertical set of tail-lights back there, too, with the lights extending onto the tailgate.

This is another styling cue found on the EV9; unsurprisingly because it and the EV3 were designed using the same ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. But Kia says it still provides “the freedom for each vehicle to express its unique character.”

None of these teaser images give us a look inside the EV3, but we’ll probably see dual displays, a floating centre console and extensive use of fabrics, just like the original concept. The EV3 may also feature the concept’s unique rear bench that could be folded upward to accommodate large items.

Prices for the new Kia EV3 are expected to start from close to £30,000, and the brand claims “the EV3 will accelerate the global EV transition by providing a more accessible solution for customers considering the switch to electric mobility.” Right now, the cheapest electric car in the Kia line-up is the Niro EV, priced from £37,325.

