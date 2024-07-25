Major Kia Ceed update to help it fill the Ford Focus-shaped hole in the hatchback market

The Ceed (or ‘Cee’d as it was known back then) was the car that kick-started Kia’s success in the UK almost 20 years ago and as we can see from these latest spy shots, there’s a new one just around the corner.

The family hatchback sector will wave goodbye to the Ford Focus this year, as it did with the internal-combustion-engined Renault Mégane a few years ago. However, Kia obviously thinks there’s still life in the segment, and it hopes to cash in with a new generation of the Ceed.

However, the new, fourth-generation variant will no longer be a model specifically for Europe. As Kia looks to globalise more of its models, the next UK Kia Ceed will be a version of the C-segment K4 hatchback that’s just been revealed for South Korea and the USA.

With the South Korean firm now having a more regular design language through its global line-up, we already have a pretty good idea how the new Ceed will look. From these spy shots, it’s clear the overall body will be longer and lower than before, but it’ll take on Kia’s modern design signatures such as slim, vertical headlights, a thin upper grille and clever use of black trim – most of which we’ve seen on Kia’s new all-electric EV-badged cars.