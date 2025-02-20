Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Kia EV3 GT takes to the Nurburgring as hot electric SUV nears launch

The EV3 GT has been spied as Kia looks to expand its performance sub brand

By:Jordan Katsianis, Alastair Crooks
22 Sep 2025
Kia EV3 GT - front 3/420

Kia’s range of hot GT-branded electric cars is growing and the next to arrive will be the EV3 GT, which we’ve just spied testing at the Nurburgring for the first time. 

We’d previously caught the hot SUV testing in prototype guise several times before, including a sneak peak inside the cabin. Judging from the latest images of a production version, we can expect the Kia EV3 GT to launch in early 2026. We’re still waiting for the full reveal, but the GT’s visual tweaks are likely to follow the cues of the EV9 GT and EV6 GT.

It’s no surprise that Kia is launching a hot version of its smallest EV-badged car as the Korean brand has previously claimed it would roll out GT variants of all of its new all-electric passenger cars. Besides the current EV9 and EV6, the EV4 GT will also launch soon as a rival to the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and MG4 XPower.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Being a bit smaller, the EV3 GT’s competition will be sporty electric SUVs like the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e sister cars, as well as the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance. Kia has not confirmed what powertrain will be found under the new EV3 GT’s skin, but dual-motor layouts have already been confirmed for the EV3 range, suggesting it’ll be equipped with a version of this setup. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It certainly won’t match the EV6 GT’s monstrous 641bhp power figure, with a more reasonable output somewhere around the 300bhp to 400bhp mark more likely. The critical success of Hyundai and Kia’s virtual gear shift system, and the fact it’s installed in the new EV6 GT, suggests that it too could be applied to the EV3 GT. If so, it will help give the car a more boisterous and involved character than the standard model. 

As for the EV3 GT’s design, while there’s still lots of cladding on the test car’s bodywork to hide away many of the key details, we can see elements that confirm this car’s identity. These include chunky 20-inch wheels and, in some previous spy shots, green brake calipers.

Kia EV3 GT - rear 3/420

In addition to these elements, we’re expecting to see either new or heavily revised bumpers that take the existing design language from the EV3 GT-Line - already on sale from just over £39,000 through Auto Express Buy A Car service - and bulk it up. Previously spotted prototypes also revealed a quirky blue interior with GT-embossed sports seats and contrasting green stitching. These seats seem to mirror those found on the EV9 GT.

The production Kia EV3 GT will probably be the second 400V e-GMP platform model to be fitted with a high performance powertrain, considering Kia has already given us an official look at the EV4 GT. The current, top-spec EV3 costs around £44k, so the GT is expected to comfortably breach the £50k barrier, but this seems to be the price of admission for a modern hot hatchback.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric cars 2025
Best electric cars - July 2025 header image

Best electric cars 2025

Thinking about making the switch to an electric car? Here are the best EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
19 Sep 2025
Electric car charging mega test: do EVs really charge as quickly as they say?
Electric car charging mega test - header

Electric car charging mega test: do EVs really charge as quickly as they say?

Can the latest generation of EVs really top up as quickly as their makers say they can? We plugged in 10 popular models to find out
Features
5 Aug 2025
Best electric SUVs to buy 2025
Best electric SUVs - header image

Best electric SUVs to buy 2025

The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
29 Jul 2025
Car Deal Alert! Kia EV3 and EV4 Air get £3,750 off in EV grant match-up
Kia EV3 - front cornering

Car Deal Alert! Kia EV3 and EV4 Air get £3,750 off in EV grant match-up

Kia has jumped the gun on the Electric Car Grant with its own £3,750 discount on base space EV3 and EV4 models.
News
24 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off

“A pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” could cause the brake pedal to detach on right-hand drive cars
News
18 Sep 2025
Councils plunder £1.2 billion profits from car parking charges in 12 months
Parking payment machine

Councils plunder £1.2 billion profits from car parking charges in 12 months

The amount councils generate from car parking has risen in the last year, making it an even bigger money-maker for local authorities
News
18 Sep 2025
Red hot new Subaru EV to reignite Impreza spirit
Subaru Impreza EV render - watermarked

Red hot new Subaru EV to reignite Impreza spirit

Subaru plans halo performance model to reignite enthusiasm for the brand
News
19 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content