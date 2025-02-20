Kia EV3 GT takes to the Nurburgring as hot electric SUV nears launch

Kia’s range of hot GT-branded electric cars is growing and the next to arrive will be the EV3 GT, which we’ve just spied testing at the Nurburgring for the first time.

We’d previously caught the hot SUV testing in prototype guise several times before, including a sneak peak inside the cabin. Judging from the latest images of a production version, we can expect the Kia EV3 GT to launch in early 2026. We’re still waiting for the full reveal, but the GT’s visual tweaks are likely to follow the cues of the EV9 GT and EV6 GT.

It’s no surprise that Kia is launching a hot version of its smallest EV-badged car as the Korean brand has previously claimed it would roll out GT variants of all of its new all-electric passenger cars. Besides the current EV9 and EV6, the EV4 GT will also launch soon as a rival to the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and MG4 XPower.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Being a bit smaller, the EV3 GT’s competition will be sporty electric SUVs like the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e sister cars, as well as the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance. Kia has not confirmed what powertrain will be found under the new EV3 GT’s skin, but dual-motor layouts have already been confirmed for the EV3 range, suggesting it’ll be equipped with a version of this setup.