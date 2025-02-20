Kia EV3 GT takes to the Nurburgring as hot electric SUV nears launch
The EV3 GT has been spied as Kia looks to expand its performance sub brand
Kia’s range of hot GT-branded electric cars is growing and the next to arrive will be the EV3 GT, which we’ve just spied testing at the Nurburgring for the first time.
We’d previously caught the hot SUV testing in prototype guise several times before, including a sneak peak inside the cabin. Judging from the latest images of a production version, we can expect the Kia EV3 GT to launch in early 2026. We’re still waiting for the full reveal, but the GT’s visual tweaks are likely to follow the cues of the EV9 GT and EV6 GT.
It’s no surprise that Kia is launching a hot version of its smallest EV-badged car as the Korean brand has previously claimed it would roll out GT variants of all of its new all-electric passenger cars. Besides the current EV9 and EV6, the EV4 GT will also launch soon as a rival to the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and MG4 XPower.
Being a bit smaller, the EV3 GT’s competition will be sporty electric SUVs like the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e sister cars, as well as the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance. Kia has not confirmed what powertrain will be found under the new EV3 GT’s skin, but dual-motor layouts have already been confirmed for the EV3 range, suggesting it’ll be equipped with a version of this setup.
It certainly won’t match the EV6 GT’s monstrous 641bhp power figure, with a more reasonable output somewhere around the 300bhp to 400bhp mark more likely. The critical success of Hyundai and Kia’s virtual gear shift system, and the fact it’s installed in the new EV6 GT, suggests that it too could be applied to the EV3 GT. If so, it will help give the car a more boisterous and involved character than the standard model.
As for the EV3 GT’s design, while there’s still lots of cladding on the test car’s bodywork to hide away many of the key details, we can see elements that confirm this car’s identity. These include chunky 20-inch wheels and, in some previous spy shots, green brake calipers.
In addition to these elements, we’re expecting to see either new or heavily revised bumpers that take the existing design language from the EV3 GT-Line - already on sale from just over £39,000 through Auto Express Buy A Car service - and bulk it up. Previously spotted prototypes also revealed a quirky blue interior with GT-embossed sports seats and contrasting green stitching. These seats seem to mirror those found on the EV9 GT.
The production Kia EV3 GT will probably be the second 400V e-GMP platform model to be fitted with a high performance powertrain, considering Kia has already given us an official look at the EV4 GT. The current, top-spec EV3 costs around £44k, so the GT is expected to comfortably breach the £50k barrier, but this seems to be the price of admission for a modern hot hatchback.
