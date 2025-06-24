Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Lamborghini Fenomeno looks like another hyper-exclusive hypercar

The Fenomeno could utilise the technical underpinnings of the rampant Revuelto

Alastair Crooks
24 Jun 2025
Lamborghini Fenomeno logo

Lamborghini is cooking up something special and a recent trademark application may have revealed the name of a new, limited-edition hypercar

The model is called Fenomeno (which is not only Italian, but also Spanish for ‘phenomenon’), and we expect it to be a series special potentially based on the brand’s Revuelto flagship, rather than the new Temerario, which is still yet to hit the market.

The trademark application for the name was only made in April and also features a logo design that’s in keeping with the Revuelto and Temarario’s, showing little horns protruding out of the name – a nod to previous Lamborghinis named after Spanish fight bulls. 

The Revuelto’s predecessor, the Aventador, formed the basis of several special editions throughout its 11-year lifespan, including the Sian (Lamborghini’s first hybrid), the new Countach and the Centenario. We expect the Fenomeno could have a similar brief to those cars, using the same structure as the Revuelto underneath, but gaining a completely new exterior and possibly new powertrains too.  

With 1,001bhp, the Revuelto is already the most powerful Lamborghini ever, thanks to its combination of a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 and three electric motors – so the Fenomeno will have to pull something special out of the bag to trump the standard car. On the other hand, removing the Revuelto’s plug-in hybrid system to create a lighter, albeit less powerful offering would also be a tempting proposition. 

Lamborghini hasn’t publicly spoken of the Fenomeno just yet, although we could get more information or even a full reveal as early as August. That’s when this year’s Pebble Beach Concours takes place at Monterey Car Week, which has hosted plenty of exclusive Lamborghini premieres recently, including the Lanzador concept and, last year, the Temarario. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

