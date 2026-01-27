Car Deal of the Day: Jump for joy with the Leapmotor B10 for a crazy £169 a month

High equipment levels; comfortable to drive

270-mile range; V2L capability

Only £169.37 a month

As an example of how keen the Chinese newcomer brands are at tempting you into their cars, then look no further than today's leasing deal. Just two months ago, we were impressed at the sheer value on offer with the Leapmotor B10, but now prices have plummeted a further £41 a month.

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That's right – this compact electric SUV that's brimming with equipment can be yours for just £169.37 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, making it one of the cheapest high-riding EVs around.

This two-year deal from Select Car Leasing requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,386.44 to get the ball rolling. That's very reasonable considering the low monthly price, but if this is still two steep then you can knock it down to a nine-month downpayment of £2,011.66. Do this and the outlay still comes to a very affordable £186 a month.

Mileage, on the 12-month initial payment, is limited to 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 for just £17.68 extra per month.

Leapmotor is one of a wave of new brands to have arrived in the UK in the past 12 months. But dig a little deeper and it's not too unfamiliar. It's part of Stellantis, and you'll find its cars being sold alongside Vauxhalls and Fiats in UK dealerships.