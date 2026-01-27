Car Deal of the Day: Jump for joy with the Leapmotor B10 for a crazy £169 a month
Leapmotor’s smallest SUV is a true bargain right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 March.
- High equipment levels; comfortable to drive
- 270-mile range; V2L capability
- Only £169.37 a month
As an example of how keen the Chinese newcomer brands are at tempting you into their cars, then look no further than today's leasing deal. Just two months ago, we were impressed at the sheer value on offer with the Leapmotor B10, but now prices have plummeted a further £41 a month.
That's right – this compact electric SUV that's brimming with equipment can be yours for just £169.37 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, making it one of the cheapest high-riding EVs around.
This two-year deal from Select Car Leasing requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,386.44 to get the ball rolling. That's very reasonable considering the low monthly price, but if this is still two steep then you can knock it down to a nine-month downpayment of £2,011.66. Do this and the outlay still comes to a very affordable £186 a month.
Mileage, on the 12-month initial payment, is limited to 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 for just £17.68 extra per month.
Leapmotor is one of a wave of new brands to have arrived in the UK in the past 12 months. But dig a little deeper and it's not too unfamiliar. It's part of Stellantis, and you'll find its cars being sold alongside Vauxhalls and Fiats in UK dealerships.
The B10 is the brand's smallest SUV so far. And, as we've seen with Leapmotor's other models, there's no shortage of equipment on offer.
There's only one specification and that comes with some really luxurious features, such as heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated rear seats. Tech-wise, there's a 14.6-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charging.
Under the curvy but unassuming body lies a 67.1kWh battery pack giving a claimed range of 270 miles. There's a maximum DC charging speed of 168kW that gives a 30 to 80 per cent top up in 20 minutes, but the real boon here is that the B10 comes with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) as standard, allowing you to charge other low-power electrical devices from the car.
It's not just the equipment levels that are impressive, because so is the interior fit and finish. There's a plush feel to the materials used and it's a very comfortable car to be in. The same goes for the driving experience – relaxing rather than rip-snortingly sporty, but that's just fine for a small electric family SUV.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor B10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor B10 page.
Deals on Leapmotor B10 rivals
Check out the Leapmotor B10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…