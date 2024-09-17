LEVC L380 review: luxury MPV takes space race to a whole new level

Verdict

The LEVC L380 enters a marketplace that, in all honesty, is due a significant talent upgrade – and it doesn’t so much move the needle as replace it completely. It’s supremely comfortable, very generously equipped, and has TARDIS levels of space. If it’s priced right when it comes to the UK, it will simply own this segment.

MPVs have very much fallen out of favour in Europe but, for the rich and the famous, premium people-movers like the Mercedes V-Class and Lexus LM remain very much in vogue.

Now LEVC, makers of the iconic London Taxi, are looking to muscle in on the action with their aptly named L380, an electric car seemingly not too dissimilar in size and appearance to the Airbus plane of a similar name.

While the size statement may contain a sprinkle of sarcasm, the L380 is undoubtedly a big car. So big, in fact, that it’s available to order in China (UK cars are due in the next 18-ish months) with eight seats. That in itself wouldn’t be so surprising but for the fact that those chairs are spread across four rows in a body that’s still a few centimetres shorter than a V-Class.